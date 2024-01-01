An Australian Olympic Cyclist Has Tragically Died, Her Husband, A Fellow Olympic Cyclist Arrested

Two-time Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins has passed away at just 32 years of age after she was struck by a ute that her husband and fellow cyclist Rohan Dennis was driving. The couple had two children.

Directly after the incident occurred on Saturday night, Hoskins was rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with serious injuries. She tragically died later that evening.

The Adelaide Advertiser reported that police alleged that Hoskins jumped onto the car bonnet and grabbed at a door handle. Police alleged that Dennis drove the car, dragging Hoskins along the street until she had fallen to the ground.

Some of the incident has reportedly been captured on neighbour’s security cameras.

Dennis has since been arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life per The Age.

He is bailed to appear before the Adelaide magistrates court on 13 March.

Both SA Police and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch have attended the scene but have not spoken publicly about the case’s details.

“The matter’s still before the courts and still subject to investigation so at this point in time it’s too early to make any comment,” said Acting Assistant Commissioner Rob Papworth.

Hoskins’ death has sent shockwaves through the cycling community, with many expressing their sadness and disbelief at her passing.

Olympic gold medallist Anna Meares was among those who posted tributes on social media.

CPA Women, the international body representing female cyclists also posted a touching tribute.

Both Dennis and Hoskins had been professional cyclists before retiring to the inner northern suburbs of Adelaide. They were married in 2018.

At the peak of her career, Hoskins claimed a gold medal at the 2015 world championships in the team pursuit. She competed in that same event at the London and Rio Olympics.

Dennis won the title of world champion on two separate occasions and in 2015 won a stage at the Tour de France.

Speaking to the ABC, Australian cycling commentator Matt Keenan described Hoskins as “full of energy, life of the party but without stealing the limelight of others.

“She was really good at celebrating other people’s success, whilst being super successful herself.”

Header image by Dino Panato/Getty Images