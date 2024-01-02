Melissa Hoskin’s Family Remembers Her Has A ‘Freewheeling Spirit’ In Joint Statement

The family of Melissa Hoskins has spoken out following her tragic death on Saturday evening.

Hoskins, a 32-year-old mother of two and two-time Olympic cyclist, passed away after she was hit by a ute that her husband Rohan Dennis was driving outside their home in Medindie, Adelaide. She was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but died later that day.

Following the incident, Dennis was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life. He was granted bail and is due to face court in March.



On Tuesday, Hoskin’s family shared a statement.

“Words cannot convey our grief, sadness and the tragic circumstances of Melissa’s passing,” Hoskin’s father Peter said in a statement, released via AusCycling.

“Myself, Amanda, Jess and families, are utterly devastated and still struggling to process what has happened.

“Not only have we lost a daughter and sister, her children have lost their mum, a freewheeling spirit, a giver with a big heart, patience and zest for life.

“She was the rock of their life and ours and we need to honour her memory so they can grow up knowing who she was, what she stood for and what she gave to everyone whose life she touched.

“The outpouring of sadness and support has overwhelmed us. In her short life Melissa has had so many positive touch points in and around the world.”

The statement confirmed that Hoskin’s funeral will be held in her hometown of Perth, with a memorial service in Adelaide after the Tour Down Under.

“We now need to deal with our grief privately and will be making no further comments. We ask that media please respect our privacy and that of Melissa’s children,” the statement concluded.

(Photo by Dino Panato/Getty Images)

Hoskins was a renowned cyclist who represented Australia at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. She also won gold in 2015 at the World Championships. She retired from cycling in 2017, noting that she hoped to become a mentor for future athletes of the sport.

Since the news of her passing became public, many of her former teammates, fans and sporting groups have posted heartfelt tributes on social media.