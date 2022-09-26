Melissa Caddick’s House Open For Inspection & They’re Subtly Telling True Crime Fans To Fk Off

The bougie house of alleged fraudster Melissa Caddick is hitting the market and oh my golly gosh, I guess (alleged) crime does pay.

The property is in Dover Heights, a suburb in Sydney’s east. For four and five bed houses in the area, the median price is *gulp* between $5.6 and $6.6 million as per Domain.

It was recently tipped to be worth more than $10 million after originally being purchased by Caddick in 2014 for a measly $6.2 million. What an absolute bargain!

“Since obtaining vacant possession in late May 2022 and receiving orders enabling us to proceed with a sale, we have undertaken certain maintenance and minor improvements to amplify the property’s luxurious appeal,” liquidator Bruce Gleeson told the ABC.

A liquidator is basically the person in charge of settling the assets of an individual or a company.

Since Caddick is alleged to have pinched $23 million from investors in her Ponzi scheme, the liquidation (AKA sale) of the house will go towards that.

However, there is one extra detail in this property story that makes it different from the rest.

READ MORE Police Now Think Melissa Caddick Could Have Been On The Run For 'Weeks' Before Her Death

If you’re fangin’ to suss out the house, you’ll need to drop a $10k deposit on the door according to the SMH.

The cash is refundable upon exit, but why the heck is this a thing?

Well, the main reason is to discourage folks who are just generally curious as opposed to legitimate potential buyers.

To put myself in the real estate agent’s shoes for a minute (a place I never want to be ever again) — having hundreds of true crime fans rock up instead of actual house hunters would be a waste of my time.

That’s not to say being a real estate agent isn’t a waste of time anyway, because it is lol.

Melissa Caddick has not been seen since leaving the home on November 12, 2020.

Since her disappearance, Underbelly has done a TV series based on her story, cops have thrown dead pigs into the ocean during their investigations, and her decomposed foot was found by campers.

The whole saga has been incredibly mysterious.