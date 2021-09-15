Channel Nine has just unveiled its roster of 2022 shows and among the impressive list is a brand new season of iconic Aussie crime drama, Underbelly. The freshly announced new season is called Underbelly: Vanishing Act, and it centres on Melissa Caddick, the Sydney conwoman who went missing in 2020 and was confirmed dead earlier this year.

Nine unveiled the series at its 2022 Upfronts this afternoon, a.k.a. the event where TV networks introduce the world to their new slate of shows for the year ahead.

The series features a stacked cast of Aussie talent, including Kate Atkinson (Wentworth, Jack Irish, SeaChange) as Melissa Caddick, alongside Colin Friels (Water Rats, BlackJack, Mystery Road), Tai Hara (Madam Secretary, Home and Away, Hyde & Seek), Maya Stange (Love Child, A Place to Call Home, Wolf Creek, Rake), Ursula Mills (Out of the Blue), and Sophie Bloom (Love Child, Amazing Grace, Reef Break).

Kate Atkinson in Wentworth.

Melissa Caddick disappeared on November 12 last year after going for an early morning run two days after the Australian Federal Police and ASIC raided her home over claims of fraud.

It is believed that she stole upwards of $20m from family and friends by convincing them to invest their money with her.

The day after her disappearance, investigators rifled through hours and hours of CCTV footage to try and figure out where she’d gone, but no evidence turned up.

“We’ve been keeping an open mind all along … but given the fact she left personal belongings [behind], we’ve always considered the possibility she may have taken her own life,” Assistant Commissioner Michael Willing told reporters at the time, according to news.com.au.

She was confirmed dead in February of this year after campers found a shoe that contained the remains of her foot on a New South Wales south coast beach.

“Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing has confirmed that human remains located on the state’s South Coast on Sunday belong to missing Dover Heights woman, Melissa Caddick,” NSW Police wrote on Twitter after the business woman’s remains were found.

The series is set to air on Nine in 2022.