The Melb Public Housing Towers That Were Forced Into A Snap Lockdown Are Getting Compensation

Residents of the Melbourne public housing towers that were forced into a snap lockdown in 2020 will be rewarded with compensation by the Victorian government. However, don’t for a second think this is the government admitting any kind of fault. Oh no, it still maintains it did nothing wrong.

The Victorian government has announced it will be distributing $2,200 to every adult and $1,130 to every child after a class action against it demanded compensation for what was essentially false imprisonment.

In case you’ve forgotten, approximately 1,800 adults and 751 children were shut inside their homes during a snap-lockdown in North Melbourne and Flemington that lasted from July 4 to July 18, 2020.

The towers were heavily guarded by police who threatened anyone who tried to leave, and residents made desperate pleas for help through their windows. It was undoubtedly one of the worst reactions any state government in Australia had to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The whole thing made worldwide news after the Victorian Ombudsman said the lockdown “breached human rights”, and three years later it seems the government still refuse to apologise.

Government Barrister Georgina Costello made it crystal clear in a statement that just because the government is paying compensation, that doesn’t mean it admits fault.

“The towers lockdown was an emergency response that was lawful, necessary and proportionate … for the purpose of protecting the lives of tower residents,” she told the court, per SBS News.

“The deprivation of liberty was reasonable and demonstrably justifiable.”

Costello also reportedly argued that the snap lockdowns were fine because individuals trapped within their homes were provided with medical services and food.

“It’s a realistic settlement in light of the confinement in their homes, the welfare support they received and the fact that there were significant restrictions on liberty in Victoria at that time,” she said.

READ MORE Vic Police Drops Charges Against Indigenous BLM Protesters, Instead Forced To Pay Legal Fees

Lead plaintiffs in the class action Idris Hassan and his mother Hawa Warsame, however, are asking for $40,000 in compensation each for fronting the movement against the government. They are also asking the Vic gov to cover their $650,000 legal bill.

Per the SBS, Hassan compared his time in the lockdown to living in Somalia during the civil war, and “saw himself as a child in the ravages of a war zone,” according to his barrister Juliet Lucy.

Justice John Dixon reportedly told both parties they have 14 days to negotiate the payment of legal costs.

Dear Victorian government, it really isn’t that hard to apologise for your actions and admit fault. Come on babes, give accountability a try!