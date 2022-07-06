Organisers of Melbourne’s Black Lives Matter protest held during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 will no longer face prosecution for organising an event that attracted about 10,000 people and it’s about damn time. Happy NAIDOC Week indeed.

All charges against Amangu Yamaji woman Dr Crystal McKinnon and Gunai and Gunditjmara woman Meriki Onus are expected to be dropped by Victoria Police, two full years later.

Organisers were charged with breaching the Chief Health Officer’s lockdown orders by organising the march against Aboriginal deaths in custody through Melbourne’s CBD in June 2020 and were fined $1652 each. They were due to appear in court this month to fight the charges.

But the organisers’ lawyer Ali Besiroglu said police had confirmed on Tuesday all charges would be dropped.

“We are unable to comment while the matters are currently before the court other than to confirm that Victoria Police has advised us that the charges against Dr McKinnon and Ms Onus will be withdrawn,” he said.

“We vow to continue standing alongside First Nations peoples in our collective pursuit for justice and wish the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities a happy NAIDOC Week.”

McKinnon and Onus said in a statement the charges were hypocritical in the first place.

“The Victorian Government presents itself as a progressive government committed to addressing past and ongoing violence against First Nations peoples through various initiatives, while at the same time trying to silence the voices who have had enough of our people dying in custody and who demand change,” they said.