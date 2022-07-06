Organisers of Melbourne’s Black Lives Matter protest held during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 will no longer face prosecution for organising an event that attracted about 10,000 people and it’s about damn time. Happy NAIDOC Week indeed.
All charges against Amangu Yamaji woman Dr Crystal McKinnon and Gunai and Gunditjmara woman Meriki Onus are expected to be dropped by Victoria Police, two full years later.
Organisers were charged with breaching the Chief Health Officer’s lockdown orders by organising the march against Aboriginal deaths in custody through Melbourne’s CBD in June 2020 and were fined $1652 each. They were due to appear in court this month to fight the charges.
But the organisers’ lawyer Ali Besiroglu said police had confirmed on Tuesday all charges would be dropped.
“We are unable to comment while the matters are currently before the court other than to confirm that Victoria Police has advised us that the charges against Dr McKinnon and Ms Onus will be withdrawn,” he said.
“We vow to continue standing alongside First Nations peoples in our collective pursuit for justice and wish the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities a happy NAIDOC Week.”
McKinnon and Onus said in a statement the charges were hypocritical in the first place.
“The Victorian Government presents itself as a progressive government committed to addressing past and ongoing violence against First Nations peoples through various initiatives, while at the same time trying to silence the voices who have had enough of our people dying in custody and who demand change,” they said.
“At the time of the Black Lives Matter rally a significant number of our people had died in custody since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody. That number has only increased. The message is not getting through.”
Fellow organiser Tarneen Onus-Williams was also fined but it was withdrawn.
Onus-Williams shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday morning with only the words “Happy NAIDOC”.
Organisers were the subject of vitriol in 2020 from government officials, police and the public who accused them of helping spread COVID-19, which we now know wasn’t the case.
NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller at the time spread blatant lies in the media that the Black Lives Matter rally had caused the first wave of COVID and put Melbourne back “five or 10 years economically”.
Newscorp news outlets also published false information about the protest sparking a COVID cluster.
But not a single case was linked to the event and anyone who attended will know how seriously the organisers took health and safety. Every attendee wore a face mask and the crowd was split into smaller groups for the actual march, in accordance with gathering limits at the time.
Let’s say it again, happy NAIDOC Week.
