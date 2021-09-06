Well it looks like cultural icon and renowned Docklands eye sore, the Melbourne Star, is officially closing for good. So what am I supposed to look at driving over the Bolte Bridge now?

According to the company behind the Melbourne Star, MC Star Properties Pty Ltd, they announced the Star would be shutting down for good due to COVID.

READ MORE This Melbourne Stylist Is Recreating High-Fashion Runway Looks With Shit Lying Around The Haus

“The giant observation wheel has been a part of the city’s skyline for more than 15 years, during which time we have welcomed millions of guests from Australia and all over the world,” a statement read.

“Unfortunately, the global COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions and sustained shutdowns, adding to pre-existing challenges of operating amid increased high-rise development and changes in the Docklands area, has made it impossible to sustain the business.”

Those outside of Victoria, might not know about the chaotic journey of the Melbourne Star. Just over a month after opening in 2009, the Star shut down due to some concerning faults. TBH that Docklands wind would knock anyone and anything over.

Anyhoo, they had to knock the whole thing down and start again – only finishing it again in 2015. THEN in 2018, dozens of people were stranded mid-air when it suddenly came to a halt. Eeek.

Aside from those (minor) problems, the star has become a fugly-icon for Melburnians. Ok… ok, it’s not that hideous and it actually looks amazing when it lights up at night. But at the time it was built, I remember a lot people thinking “why would anyone want to ride a giant ferris wheel that overlooks shipping containers?”.

But surprisingly, it still attracted around 300,000 visitors per year pre-pandemic — the bulk of those being from interstate or overseas.

PEDESTRIAN.TV spoke to children’s performer Lisa Fremder, who held fairy tours on the Melbourne Star.

“I consider myself very lucky to have performed for children on The Melbourne Star, taking fairy tours and storytelling events flying over the buildings!” she told P.TV.

“You wouldn’t believe how much joy the attraction brought to these kids – it melted my heart to watch! It pains me to think that children will no longer get to experience this in the city of Melbourne anymore.”

Who would’ve thought the Melbourne Star would bring us so much joy?