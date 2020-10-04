Melbourne’s 5km rule could be extended past the October 19 deadline if people keep breaking the rules, so… do the right thing, please.

“There’ll be a time when that can come off, but exactly when that is, or might be extended … when that is, we can’t be certain now,” Premier Dan Andrews said.

The warning from Dan Andrews comes after thousands of people were seen crowding together at St Kilda Beach over the weekend.

Yes.

St Kilda Beach. Thousands of people felt the need to break the law to go to arguably one of the worst beaches in Australia. *eye rolls*

Several people were arrested for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions, drunk and disorderly conduct and assaulting police, among other things, 9 News reports.

But now it looks like the burning desire to exercise your freedom by heading to St Kilda Beach could actually backfire on all of Melbourne, with Andrews waring that “we’ve just got to stay the course on this.”

“We are so, so close — let’s not any of us do anything that might undermine the very positive numbers, the very strong performance we have seen in recent days,” he said. “The numbers are coming down, once we get them low, we can keep them low and we can open up again.”

Basically, Andrews said that provided people don’t do anything “silly or stupid” now, we should all be able to go to the beach and live a relatively COVID-normal life by summer.

“I want to thank all those Victorians who were going to the beach and did so in full accordance with the rules, all of those Victorians who went to the park, who followed the rules and were able to connect with others, were able to get some sunshine and some fresh air, heavens knows Victorians have earned it, but it has got to be done in the right way,” Mr Andrews said.

Considering Melburnians are free to go to the park and meet up with a friend for a socially-distanced picnic or outdoor gathering, it’s truly not that hard to just do the right thing.

I assure you, you’re not missing out on anything at St Kilda Beach. In a few short weeks, we should be back to normal and you can bask in the mediocrity of St Kilda Beach all you like.

But in the mean time, you can still enjoy the outdoors *and* the company of your friends, just do it the right way.

As it currently stands, the fine for being outside of your 5km radius is $1652, while Melburnians can be slapped with a nearly $5000 fine for attending an illegal gathering.