It has finally happened! People are finally giving Laura a bloody break for cooking pasta on MasterChef.

Laura, sweet, sweet Laura, is quite the fan of pasta. And honestly, aren’t we all?

Obviously, she can cook things other than pasta, but pasta is fun!

Who wouldn’t cook pasta every day if they could? I’d be lying if I said that doesn’t sound like a carb-filled wet dream.

But after an emotional scene in tonight’s episode, the audience is finally starting to feel sorry for her.

Considering she’s been absolutely obliterated purely for loving a big ol’ bowl of pasta since the start of the season, it’s nice that she’s finally being given a break 0.3 seconds before the finale.

So, without further adieu, let’s look at some nice tweets about our pasta QUEEN Laura.