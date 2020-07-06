Thanks for signing up!

It has finally happened! People are finally giving Laura a bloody break for cooking pasta on MasterChef.

Laura, sweet, sweet Laura, is quite the fan of pasta. And honestly, aren’t we all?

Obviously, she can cook things other than pasta, but pasta is fun!

Laura has proven that she can cook other dishes aside from pasta. #MasterChefAU — Name cannot be blank (@abilovestv) July 6, 2020

Who wouldn’t cook pasta every day if they could? I’d be lying if I said that doesn’t sound like a carb-filled wet dream.

But after an emotional scene in tonight’s episode, the audience is finally starting to feel sorry for her.

Laura: in tears because she's clearly seen the early social backlash.

Social media: fuck your tears, Laura.

I can't with you all. Shut up. #MasterChefAU — Tara Trewhella (@TrewBella) July 6, 2020

Considering she’s been absolutely obliterated purely for loving a big ol’ bowl of pasta since the start of the season, it’s nice that she’s finally being given a break 0.3 seconds before the finale.

The snarking at and bullying of Laura online is so gross. Spoiling the otherwise brilliant #MasterChefAU. — Melissa Field (@melissajfield) July 6, 2020

I just don't understand all the Laura hate. She's human. She has feelings. Leave her alone keyboard warriors. #MasterChefAU — Shimona (@simplyshimona) July 6, 2020

So, without further adieu, let’s look at some nice tweets about our pasta QUEEN Laura.

These Laura haters better see what their trolling has done to her. Those tears are because she’s been unnecessarily bullied for being great at her job! Laura we all know your an absolute legend and a gun chef whether it’s pasta or #NotPasta #MasterchefAU — Corey (@coreyramsay03) July 6, 2020

Ok, but Laura’s dish looks gorgeous and delicious #MasterChefAU — Michelle ???????? (@MichelleMackey1) July 6, 2020

Brava Laura! Keep busting out those pasta dishes! #masterchefau — Nez (@fraggle73) July 6, 2020

Really could inhale Laura’s pasta #MasterChefAU — Yudi (@Yudi_Aus) July 6, 2020

Pretty as a picture and sounds yum, well done Laura #masterchefau — Linda (@LindaFothergill) July 6, 2020