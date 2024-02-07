Marvel Series Crew Member Fell To His Death On Set & The Incident Is Now Being Investigated

The set of an upcoming Marvel Studios television show has been the centre of an unfortunate tragedy, with a crew member falling to his death while on set.

The worker was a rigger named Juan Carlos Osorio, who passed away on Tuesday on the set of Wonder Man after falling from the set’s rafters.

The 41-year-old suffered the tragic accident after production had been stopped for the day. Filming was not taking place at the time either.

In a statement from a spokesperson, Marvel confirmed the death that occurred at the CBS Radford Studios set in Los Angeles.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” read the statement.

LA law enforcement shared that paramedics were sent to sound stage #3 of the CBS Radford Studios and pronounced Osorio dead at the scene.

Osorio’s death is now being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), who have stated that since 1990 there have been approximately 47 deaths on film sets in the US.

Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the titular character, initially started filming in April 2023 but saw delays in production due to the SAG/AFTRA strikes. It is not yet known what delay this unfortunate event will have on the production.