NSW Man Allegedly Accidentally Hands Police A Forgotten Cocaine Baggie During Routine RBT

A bloke from Wilberforce, New South Wales, was given a notice to appear in court after he allegedly handed over a small baggie of cocaine to police during a random breath test.

According to NSW Police, the incident occurred during a regular Random Breath Test (RBT) in Mulgrave, NSW.

When the driver was asked to produce his license, the police officer “felt an object attached to the back of the license”, which was believed to be “a clear resealable bag of white powder”.

“Police brought this to the driver’s attention, and he admitted it was a bag of cocaine,” the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command said in a social media post.

“The driver stated he had been using the drug during the New Year’s Eve celebrations and forgot he had it in his wallet. The driver stated he had not used the drug since.”

(Image source: Facebook / Traffic and Highway Patrol Command – NSW Police)

The man was subjected to a breath and drug test, which both came back negative. The driver was allowed to leave after the baggie was seized and he received a notice to appear in court.

“The driver was allowed to leave a short time later feeling somewhat sheepish and disappointed with himself,” Traffic and Highway Patrol Command said.

“This was a valuable wake up call for this driver as illicit drug use will always have negative consequences that can catch up with you at a time when you least expect it.”

READ MORE Another 50kgs Of Cocaine Has Just Washed Up On NSW Beaches, Taking The Total To 170kg

The Traffic and Highway Patrol Command have used this case as an opportunity to remind folks that if they break the law, they’ll “never know when it will catch up to you”.

Fucking yikes!

The man is expected to appear in Windsor Local Court in late March.

Image source: NSW Police