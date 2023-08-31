Suspended Spanish Football Boss’ Uncle Has Entered The Chat & Made Wild Claims Of An ‘Affair’

The uncle of Spanish Football Federation president, Luis Rubiales, has made wild claims against his nephew, who FIFA recently suspended for giving Jennifer “Jenni” Hermoso an unsolicited kiss during the Women’s World Cup.

To get you up to speed: Spain’s victory over England at the FIFA Women’s World Cup final has been greatly overshadowed by Luis being — to put it simply — a grot. As Hermoso accepted her medal following the match, the football boss grabbed her face and kissed her — on camera, for millions of people to see.

While Luis’ mother is protesting her son’s (IMO, rightful) suspension, other members of his family are now claiming this isn’t the first instance of the 46-year-old being a douchecanoe.

In a bombshell interview with Spanish publication El Confidential, Juan Rubiales accused his nephew of making several icky moves during his time as President of the Spanish Federation.

From 2018 to 2020, Juan was chief of staff to Luis. Things between the pair reportedly ended on bad terms, which would explain why Uncle Juan has no qualms about exposing his nephew.

“He’s a man obsessed with power, luxury, money and even women,” he told El Confidential. “I think he is a boy.

“I believe this boy needs a program of social re-education and re-education in his relationship with [women].” And I could think of a few more men who could benefit from this too…

Juan alleged Luis was adamant about buying a “two million euro penthouse with a pool” after just one year in the Federation.

“He needed to put on the suit of an important person, who handled money, who had contacts,” he added. “He’s obsessed with it.

“Also with women, with big meals.”

The real kicker, however, was when Juan claimed his nephew spent the football federation’s money to fund a trip to New York to engage in an “affair”.

A previous report by El Confidential alleged that Luis once harassed another female colleague, who claimed he questioned her on the colour of her underwear and about her wearing “knee pads” during meetings together.

Luis will remain suspended for at least 90 days while FIFA investigates the kiss and the ongoing fallout from his grotty conduct at the final in Sydney.