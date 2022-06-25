The limo driver who inadvertently became patient zero for Sydney’s 107-day lockdown last year has finally broken his silence.

64-year-old grandfather Michael Podgoetsky has opened up about the anxiety and the immense toll on his wife after becoming the infamous “limo driver“.

“We couldn’t cope with the stress,” Michael told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Michael also said that after the lockdown was called, someone rammed into his car, and a neighbour phoned him to say that they were going to “tell everyone your name because you’ve destroyed NSW.”

Michael was cleared by police after he was branded by some media publications and many members of the general public as public enemy number one.

“Looking back, I believe I’ve been cheated and was treated like a criminal.

“My wife was distraught.”

After growing up in the Soviet Union, limo driver Michael said he is extremely grateful for his life in Australia.

“Living in this country is like winning the lottery,” he said.

Michael has been extremely reclusive since the incident (and fair enough, TBH) having only accepted invitations for a tiny number of interviews.

Until today, A Current Affair was one of the only media networks to speak to the limo driver in June of 2021.

Since Sydney’s three-and-a-half month lockdown last year, COVID has still had a presence in the community.

Two new COVID-19 strains are set to take over as the dominant variants in NSW and their names are the BA.4 and BA.5 strain. We agree they’re not the catchiest names in the world but here’s why they’re still important.

“It is anticipated that in coming weeks the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-lineages, first identified in early April, will become the dominant strains,” said a spokesperson for NSW Health as per the ABC.

NSW Health also reckon these new strains “will likely be associated with an increase in infections.”

Fun times! *Sigh*.