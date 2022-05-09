Good arvo girls, gays, my fellow teammates, members of the opposing team and the adjudicator. Did you catch “The Great Debate” between Anthony Albanese and barely-cognisant fungus emperor Scott Morrison? Don’t feel bad if you didn’t, it was a shit show.

60 Minutes played host to The Great Debate on Sunday night and it was an awkward mess and a half. Morrison interrupted people, said dumb stuff and showed off that shit-eating grin we know and (do not) love. So really, nothing new from the Prime Minister.

All the while Albanese did his best to keep a word in, making sure he didn’t fall for any “gotcha” questions that the media are so horny over lately.

The best part about the debate, however, is that Nine’s LEGO Masters raked in more viewers. It seems most of us want to watch Aussies building shit with tiny bricks than they want to see two brick heads yell at each other.

Aussie journo Chris Uhlmann reckons that the debate “grew the audience off the back of Lego.” He must’ve been shitting bricks when he saw the actual numbers.

more people actually watched grown ups playing with lego than the debate pic.twitter.com/f4foK96CmY — Nick Schadegg (@nickschadegg) May 9, 2022

Oof, would you look at that. Around 20,000 Aussies watched LEGO Masters but not the debate that came right after it.

However, if you look at the Sydney numbers, 40,000 more people were bricked up for the debate than they were for Hamish Blake‘s little show. I guess that says more about Sydneysiders, we just don’t know how to have fun!

READ MORE Election Polls Show Labor Could Win By A Mile Which Is Triggering After What Happened In 2019

But hey, if you were one of the people that watched LEGO Masters and not The Great Debate, you really didn’t miss out on much.

In fact, everyone who put themselves through the debate can agree that it was not worth their time.

Morning reminder that during a debate where Scott Morrison’s treatment of women was called into question, he shushed and dismissed the woman moderating. — Emma (@emma__jayne14) May 8, 2022

The maturity of our political debate culture has deteriorated since Morrison and his followers have been in parliament. The whole gig needs to be cleaned up — Ewart, Dave (@davidbewart) May 9, 2022

How can we expect our kids to be respectful of each other, and treat each other courteously when our leader is so rude and disrespectful of the rules of civilised debate? — Lucy Turnbull AO💉 (@LucyTurnbull_AO) May 8, 2022

Truly the only loser of the debate is every single person who watched it expecting some riveting discourse.

Australia declared the loser of leaders debate — The Chaser (@chaser) May 8, 2022

The loser of the #debate was everyone of us who stayed to the end — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) May 8, 2022

Well, if you need me I’m gonna go and make The Great Debate with a bunch of LEGO bricks. Writing this article has activated the childish urge in me to start building shit again.

I’m just gonna make Morrison a huge grey brick. Still debating what to make Albanese.