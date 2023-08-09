A Body Was Found Floating In The Pond Of One Of Sydney’s Most Exclusive Golf Clubs

Police have established a crime scene at one of Sydney’s most exclusive golf clubs after a body was pulled out of its pond.

Officers were called to The Lakes Golf Club in Eastlakes, which is in Sydney’s inner east, at around 9.30am on Wednesday after pest control contractors spotted the body floating in the water.

Around 12.30pm, specialist officers including Marine Command waded into the pond and wrapped the body in a blue tarpaulin before floating it back to the shore. A Pol-air helicopter circled above to take aerial photos of the crime scene.

Police said in a statement that the man may have been deceased for several days and is yet to be formally identified.

According to ABC News, golfers just… continued their games literally metres from the police operation.

A spokesperson for the club told The Daily Telegraph no one was available to discuss the emergency.

However, local MP Ron Hoenig released a statement, which said the man’s death was not just tragic for his family but also for the “beautiful” and “historic” grounds (??).

“Very sad to learn about the tragedy at The Lakes Golf Club in Eastlakes as a body was found in a pond by a groundsman this morning,” he said, per The Daily Telegraph.

“As a proud member of The Lakes, it’s difficult for me to fathom such a terrible event happening at this beautiful and historic grounds. My heart goes out to the man’s family.”

According to the Telegraph, the death is being treated as suspicious.

This is a developing story and we’ll update you when we know more.

Image: Nine / Nick Moir