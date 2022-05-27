CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault.

Kevin Spacey has been charged by UK authorities with four counts of sexual assault on three men in alleged incidents that happened between 2005 and 2013.

Per the ABC, the disgraced actor has also been charged with one count of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent”.

These charges come after Spacey was interrogated by British authorities in 2019 after claims he had allegedly assaulted men in London between March 2005 and August 2008 and another man in western England in April 2013. Spacey was also running London’s Old Vic Theatre as the space’s Artistic Director over those years.

These new criminal charges have also come after a recent review of evidence gathered and held by London’s Metropolitan Police. They were mentioned during a court hearing on Thursday where the New York City court was questioning where the House Of Cards actor was residing during his various alleged incidents.

Spacey’s legal team declined to comment on the fresh charges mentioned in court.

Spacey was dumped by Netflix and written out of House Of Cards in 2017 following allegations made by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp. He alleged Spacey made sexual advances toward him at a party in the 1980s when Rapp was 14-years-old.

Dozens of other people within the entertainment industry came forward with similar allegations, including 20 staff from the Old Vic Theatre.

US prosecutors dismissed a sexual assault trial in 2019 — where Spacey pled not guilty — after the complainant decided to maintain his silence on text messages related to the case.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800RESPECT hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.