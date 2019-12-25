CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual abuse.

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has channeled his House of Cards character Frank Underwood for another Christmas video, one year after his first weird foray into the public eye amid multiple accusations of sexual assault.

The clip features Spacey before an open log fire, donning a festive sweater and avoiding explicit references to the harrowing claims made against him.

“As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world,” he said.

“Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. ‘Can he be serious?’ I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me.

“The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack, but you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.”

That final statement and deliberately dramatic orchestral flourish arrives nearly two months after the death of a masseuse who accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him in 2016.

Those charges against Spacey were dropped when the Los Angeles County District Attorney ruled the allegations “cannot be proved without participation of the victim.”

In June, prosecutors in Massachusetts dropped separate charges filed against Spacey after the accuser, an unnamed 21-year-old man, refused to testify regarding on what a judge deemed to be crucial evidence.

Other figures in the entertainment industry have leveled accusations of sexual impropriety at Spacey, who was kicked off his leading role in House of Cards in 2017.

Spacey’s video has also confirmed a secondary Christmas tradition: fans voicing their disapproval at that decision, saying the Academy Award-winner should have remained on the show despite the allegations.

How festive.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800

Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.