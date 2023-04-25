Police believe a teenager who was found dead at a local park in Townsville, Queensland, may have died under suspicious circumstances.

18-year-old Kane Moore was found in Rupertswood Park, not far from his Alice River home, in the early hours of Saturday. It’s believed he died earlier that morning or on Friday evening.

Moore’s body was found with multiple injuries, in a spot near where a large party was held that Friday night.

“The party occured in the vicinity of where the deceased was located,” Acting Chief Superintendent Chris Lawson said on Monday, per ABC News.

“There were varying numbers at the party at various points throughout the night. We are identifying those people involved and interviewing them to establish what occurred that led to the death of this young person.”

Lawson confirmed the death was being treated as suspicious.

“There was a number of injuries on the deceased that caused us to believe that it’s not just a sudden death that’s occurred as a result of a natural incident,” he said.

Kane Moore’s sister Mikaela posted a tribute to him on Facebook, mourning the loss of her “goofy” brother.

“I love you Kane, your cheeky and goofy personality will be forever missed,” she wrote.

“You were the best brother anyone could ever ask for, I wish we could turn back time. You were the best kid and you were so loved by everyone. Forever 18.”

Police have called on members of the public who might have dashcam vision from Friday night and Saturday morning in the Hervey Range Road and Rupertswood Park area to come forward.