Luxury Aussie pet food label Ivory Coat has opened up a casting call for dogs to star in a new campaign. This is the closest I will ever get to that Bonds baby bullshit.

Ivory Coat is looking for 20 very good boys and girls to star in the brand’s new ad. But that’s not all. You could also win a year’s supply of Ivory Coat food and a profile of your dog on the Ivory Coat website and social media.

To enter, you need to upload a very recent photo that captures your pup’s personality and coat / fur. “Keep it real,” they say. The team are searching for healthy and happy dogs “that love Ivory Coat”, so maybe chuck in a packet or two in the picture. A mix of breeds and cross-breeds of all ages and walks of life are welcome.

Inspo coming in hot.

But, there are guidelines. Your dog must currently be eating Ivory Coat food and it must be available for a shoot in Sydney NSW, between July 17 and July 19, inclusively. Ivory Coat would also really prefer a dog that obeys basic commands like ‘sit’ and ‘stay’ and is, well, not a demon. They would just prefer it if your dog is a) friendly and b) comfortable around people and other dogs.

If you tick all the boxes, you can enter your pooch in the competition, right HERE.

(One of the questions on the entry form is about your favourite Ivory Coat product so, uh, maybe Google the brand first if you’re not so familiar with it.)