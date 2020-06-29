It’s time to loving gaze into the eyes of August, the majestic rescue dog who, at 20 years of age, is believed to be the oldest golden retriever in the world.

GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue shared the glorious news last week, accompanied by some happy snaps of August (loving referred to as Augie) and her siblings celebrating the milestone. “It’s official,” the post reads. “Let it be known that Golden Retriever, “August”, is the oldest known, oldest living Golden Retriever! ”

If the mere sight of Augie doesn’t immediately inject endorphins into your brain, I simply don’t know what will.

Augie had been already been re-homed twice when she found herself at The Golden Retriever Rescue Southern Nevada at the age of 14. Given that the average lifespan of a golden retriever is 10-12 years, Augie was considered an elder, therefore making chances of adoption rather slim.

Then came Jennifer and Steve, who immediately scooped her up. “We started fostering her as a ‘forever foster’ because we figured no one would want to adopt a dog already a couple years older than the normal lifespan,” Steve told Business Insider.

Augie – now living in Tennessee – has been with the family for 6 blessed years. And, although she’s a tad shaky when getting up and has some minor kidney issues, she seems to be chugging along quite nicely.

Let’s stare into her eyes once more and weep in unison…

We must now protect Augie at all costs. She’s a global treasure.