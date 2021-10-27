Sky girls, flight gays and first-class theys, this is your last call to board your flight. We soon will no longer need overseas travel exemptions to leave this sun-soaked country, and I’m crying. International travel is back on the cards, folks, dust off those passports.
Now, we all know that international travel was going to return on November 1, but Scott Morrison has confirmed that the pot has indeed been sweetened, with the removal of the need for travel exemptions.
The rules were officially tinkered on Tuesday night by Health Minister Greg Hunt, making it so that we no longer need a valid excuse to hop on a plane and get our healthy dose of international travel. Those of us who aren’t fully vaccinated, however, will have to wait until December 1 to avoid the need for an exemption.
“Australian citizens and permanent residents who want to travel overseas will need to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated with a [Therapeutic Goods Administration]-approved or recognised vaccine, with the second dose occurring at least seven days prior to travel,” he said.
“These changes will also facilitate travel by children under 12 years of age.”
BREAKING: Vaccinated Australians will no longer require an exemption or need to apply to Home Affairs to leave the country. Greg Hunt last night signed off unrestricted outbound travel from November 1. @9NewsAUS @BenFordhamLive
— Chris O'Keefe (@cokeefe9) October 26, 2021
This change comes at the same time that the Pfizer booster shot has been approved by the TGA, which means very soon we could be talking to hot men in Florence, on a yacht, with three shots of the vaccine in us, like mother nature intended.
The ABC reports that COVID-19 testing will be a part of international travel, alongside the use of rapid antigen testing.
to prove their vaccination status abroad,” he said.
Well, now I gotta go see if my passport is even valid anymore.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
HELL YEAH: International Travel Is Back On From December, Here’s Exactly What That Means For Us
-
Morrison Was Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ By Perrottet’s Swift Reopening Of Australia’s Borders
-
Tell Your Overseas Fam: NSW Is Lifting Both Hotel Quarantine & Arrivals Caps From November 1
-
Scott Morrison Confirmed That International Travel Will Be Back Next Month, As A Friday Treat