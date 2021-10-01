Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed in today’s press conference that from next month, Australia’s borders will open to allow international travel in and out of Australia.
Our borders have been closed since March 20 last year, and will be opened up again next month as states hit 80% double vaccination rates — you can find up to date projections of when this will occur over at COVID Live.
Explaining how international travel will work, the Prime Minister said a few boxes need to be ticked to get to this point, the first being at-home quarantine, which is currently being trialled in NSW and SA.
Morrison says that these trials “need
In his presser, Morrison announced a couple more vaccines that have been approved by the TGA “as
Excitingly, he added:
The ABC reports that COVID-19 testing will be a part of international travel, but “the government is looking at using rapid antigen testing as part of the arrangement.”
to prove their vaccination status abroad,” he said.
“That will include a QR code that is readable globally. It works in with the system that is are used all around the world.”
Concluding his spiel, he reminded us that international travel coming back now was always the plan, saying: “No surprises here. This is what we agreed to do. That we said to Australians — we get to 80%, you can leave the country and you can come back again.
“If you’re overseas, you should be able to come back if you’re a fully vaccinated Australian resident or citizen. I’m going to keep the deal with Australians when it comes to the national plan. I’m going to keep the deal which said — you go and get vaccinated and we’re going to ensure that the many liberties and opportunities that you have will be restored.
“We’ve all understood it. We’ve all worked through it. We’ve all suffered through it. But the time has come to give Australians their lives back. We’re getting ready for that and Australia will be ready for take off very soon.”
It’s an exciting step for people wanting to get overseas to visit family and friends, and for Aussies stuck on the other side of the world wanting to come back in. International travel: it’s really happening, people!
Now, to find my long-lost passport…
