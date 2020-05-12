IKEA has issued a statement reminding patrons to not touch themselves while shopping, after an explicit video filmed inside an IKEA store went viral. I know IKEA-shopping can be a very arousing affair, but this seems like a pretty reasonable request.

The video-in-question was filmed in a Chinese store and depicted a person touching themselves atop various on-display pieces of furniture, while customers unknowingly walked past. This absolutely provides a whole new meaning to the term DIY.

After the footage surfaced online overseas, the multinational furniture company released a statement condemning the video.

“We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behaviour, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected store,” IKEA said.

The statement then reiterated that customers should “browse stores in an orderly and civilised way,” according to AFP.

It’s widely assumed that the footage was filmed prior to the pandemic, as none of the many customers in the background were wearing face-masks.

So there you have it, folks. You can’t actually jack off in IKEA stores. Who would’ve thought? Although I don’t endorse in-store IKEA wanking, I do endorse purchasing IKEA furniture in a ‘civilised’ manner, assembling it in a ‘civilised’ manner and then wanking on said furniture items in the privacy of your own home.