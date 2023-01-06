Police in the Northern Territory made an absolute ~whopper~ of an arrest at a Hungry Jacks drive-through on Thursday. The footage, which has since gone viral, was taken at the Stuart Highway outlet just outside of Darwin.

Plain-clothed police officers dressed as tradies in high-vis garb could be seen swarming the alleged criminals who were sitting inside their ute, apparently en route to some large fries and frozen coke (?).

The footage was quite dramatic, with armed officers aiming rifles and tasers at the accused who proceeded to bat the officers weapons away using their hands and what looked like some sort of car part.

In a separate video captioned “bugers (sic) are better at Hungry Jacks”, smoke can be seen billowing from one of the utes as officers make their arrests.

“Both men had warrants for their arrests and charges are expected to be laid later today,” the Northern Territory police in a statement via the NT News, the best newspaper in Australia.

“There were no serious injuries to the offenders, officers involved or the general public.

“A member of the public’s vehicle was damaged as the offenders attempted to evade police.”

Crikey. Imagine you were just a regular joe in line for your burger and shake and were suddenly confronted with a small army’s worth of coppers. Not exactly my cup of tea.

Clearly, the cops went to great lengths to blend in with the general population. And by “great lengths” I mean “a trip to the local Salvos second-hand shop”.

If you look closely, you can see one of the officers is wearing a Centrelink singlet.

You know, the type you buy from Bali that has “Centrelink — living’ the dream” written on them? Yeah, one of those.

it has since been revealed that one of the men was wanted for an alleged crossbow threat and had skipped parole as per the ABC.

According to the NT News, the investigation is ongoing.