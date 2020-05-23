Tributes have poured in for Hana Kimura, the late Terrace House star and wrestler, who passed away this week at the tragically young age of 22.

It is alleged that she suffered abuse online prior to her death, and retired professional wrestler Mick Foley took to Twitter to say:

“Hana Kimura was 22. Please let that sink in … 22. She had her whole life in front of her. Online bullying should not be part of life. It damn sure should not be part of death.”

Rhea Ripley echoed this sentiment, saying:

“I literally feel sick to my stomach… People on social media need to understand that wrestlers are f’n people too. As someone who constantly gets bullied online this one hit too close to home. People need to grow the f up.”

Lexi Kaufman told her 1.4 million followers “I did’t know her personally, but my heart aches for her and her family”, also adding “cyber bullying is way more serious than people think.”

Ring Of Honor wrestling paid tribute to “beautiful and talented star” Hana Kimura. “Words are powerful,” they wrote. “Please be kind.”

They have posted her G1 Supercard match from Madison Square Garden on their YouTube channel