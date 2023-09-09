Bless This Couple On The Project Who Had No Clue What Their Custom Number Plate ‘Grindr’ Meant

A lovely older couple were interviewed on The Project on Friday night after a devilishly cheeky mixup had them accidentally advertising for the app ‘Grindr’. Wholesome weekend story AHOY.

Chris Herbing explained that nearly 15 years ago, she had gifted her husband Steve the custom number plate “Grindr” due to his work as a precision grinder (of metals).

They didn’t even find out until very recently that Grindr is also the name of Australia’s most popular queer dating app.

“We were driving down Hoddle Street [in Melbourne] one afternoon when a friend of mine whose a line dancer, and who’s gay and gorgeous … and single pulled up alongside us,” Chris recounted.

“He’s beeping at the horn and carrying on. Then he starts ringing me and goes “Your number plate!””.

After her friend explained the situation, Steve admitted his first reaction was “Well, we thought of it first”.

Absolute fucking gold. They are the true OG’s.

“That spelling was the only one I could get,” Chris reflected.

I’m obsessed.

The couple recently chose to give the plate up so someone else can inevitably have the same fun they did.

“We’re now living up in Queensland so we had to get the car re-registered,” Chris explained.

Oh well. All good things must eventually come to an end I suppose!

When they looked back on their time with the plate, they confessed they were often struck by the number of people who stopped to take photos of it — a phenomenon that left both of them baffled.

Steve even said he was blown a few kisses by other blokes when stopped at the lights.

A little extra attention ain’t always a bad thing!

I look forward to seeing them on a float at the next Mardi Gras parade on the Grindr float.

Pop off boomer allies. Love your work.