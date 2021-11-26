Roy Morgan Research’s latest polling has suggested Scott Morrison and the Federal Government are even less popular amongst voters than during last year’s hellish bushfires.

On a two-party preferred basis, Scott Morrison’s Liberal National Party sits at just 44.5% of the vote, down a further 2% since last month.

Anthony Albanese’s Australian Labor Party (ALP) sit at 55.5%, a 2% increase on November’s numbers.

Even during the Bushfires, the margin was only 55% to 45%.

The polling also suggests that the ALP are ahead in all six states.

The biggest of these leads is in Victoria where Labour stands at 58% on a two party preferred basis.

This might come as a shock to many folks depending on where you get your news.

According to the media, the Daniel Andrews-led Labor Party is either a bunch of militant communists hellbent on authoritarianism, or an effective and successful state government.

Apparently, there is no middle ground.

But back to the PM and his feds.

Honestly, the worst part about all this is that we have absolutely no idea why the PM’s party is losing favour so rapidly.

It simply doesn’t make any sense.

It couldn’t possibly be that he has continually refused to enact a Federal Integrity Commission (similar to the one that already exists in NSW) because a heap of his colleagues have come under fire for potentially corrupt shit.

It couldn’t have been that French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron literally called Morrison a liar over a nuclear submarine deal with the UK and US.

It also wouldn’t likely be that over the past few weeks he has been echoing anti-vax sentiments across the airwaves.

I dunno. Your guess is at good as mine.

One thing we do know is that politics is a funny game. It can change in a split second.

While this round of polling looks like exceptionally bad news for Morrison, his corporate sliminess and constant gaslighting served him well at the last election.

But as the old saying goes, “the only poll that matters is the one on election day – in between bites of your sausage sizzle sausage and caramelised onion.”