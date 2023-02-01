Devastating news for the Depop girlies looking to flog (or pick up) vintage wares: Sydney’s beloved Glebe Markets are reportedly shutting up shop at the end of February. It’s a shock for all of us who love sifting through piles of clothes and other knick-knacks on a sunny Saturday morning.

The shock announcement was made on the markets’ website and Instagram, confirming that the final market day is slated for February 25. Stallholders told the ABC they found out about the surprise closure in an email that cited “personal reasons” as the driving force behind the shutdown.

Joseph Stellino, who’s had a stall at the Glebe Markets for a long time, told ABC Radio Sydney the closure is going to affect not just the stallholders but a lot of brick-and-mortar businesses in the suburb.

“It’s put myself and a lot of people into a bit of a panic,” he said.

“A lot of the businesses will be severely affected due to the influx of people that come into the area on that particular day.”

The markets reportedly draw around 10,000 people to the playground of Glebe Primary School each Saturday since they kicked off in 1992, more than 30 years ago.

I ❤️ Glebe markets it’s like Depop except you get “that absolutely won’t fit you don’t even try it” vibes from sellers via eye contact instead of pass agg item descriptions — Abby Butler (@abbzbutler) June 4, 2022

Apparently, the contract to hold the markets on the school grounds was due to finish in March and a spokesperson from the Department of Health told the ABC it has no plans to wind up the markets for good.

The spokesperson said the process to find someone to take on the contract to operate the markets will start soon. Hopefully, that means we might just be left without our weekly market waddle for a couple of weeks while all the formalities are sorted out.

So light a (hand-poured) candle and set your intentions into your best vintage Levi jeans you bought from that one guy who somehow sells them for like $60 because there’s no way in hell we’re letting 2023 take the iconic Glebe Markets away from us.