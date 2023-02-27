Alert the group chat and gather the girlies because Sydney’s Glebe Markets have officially been saved — for now.

Earlier this month it was revealed the iconic weekend markets were set to close down after 30 years of operation at the Glebe Public School unless a new contractor picked up the reins from its long-serving tenants, David and Naomi McCumstie. The final market was locked in for Saturday (February 25) with no plans to continue after that date — until Organic Food Markets stepped in.

The Organic Food Markets team confirmed it would be taking on the running of the markets as interim managers until a more permanent operator is locked in.

The saved Glebe Markets is set to return on March 11 after a weekend off for schoolyard maintenance. That’s probably pretty desperately needed considering kids hoon around the playground during the week and Depop girlies are flogging their wares on the weekends.

“As custodians of the Markets at Glebe Public School, we plan to continue the operation of the market under current practices that have been so popular with the inner west community for the past 30 years,” the Organic Food Markets team said in a statement.

The new team are well seasoned in holding a good stall sesh, they’re responsible for a bunch of other weekly markets including those in Marrickville, Kings Cross, North Narrabeen, Newcastle, St Ives and more.

Simply love this for us and our Saturday mornings wandering through the market stalls with a coffee and a delicious little treatie.