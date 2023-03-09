28 American schoolgirls have been rushed to hospital after playing with Ouija boards at their school in Colombia. I swear I’ve watched, like, 18 movies about this.

It’s reported that the girls began to have ~~strange~~ reactions after using the Ouija board, including fainting and anxiety attacks.

They’ve since been admitted to a local hospital.

“There were 28 possible cases of anxiety in school students,” said Hugo Torres, head of the Galeras Educational Institution in Galeras, where the incident took place, as reported by The New York Post.

While no health professionals have actually revealed why the girls were admitted, parents have run rampant and immediately blamed their in-class use of Ouija boards, which are spirit boards used to communicate with the supernatural.

One mother who works in the hospital the girls were admitted into has urged parents to investigate the real reason why their children were ill.

“I work here in a hospital kiosk and every day I see three or four children arrive after fainting.”

“Parents, you have to move, investigate what’s happening at school, because our children cannot continue in this situation,” she said.

“Our children always have a good breakfast and it cannot be said that what’s happening is due to lack of food.”

Let’s make sure I’ve got this right. Good breakfast + anxiety attacks = Ouija board REVENGE.

Naturally, the school is waiting for medical reports before they provide an update on the incident but has already criticised raging conspiracy theorist parents for being hysterical and spreading unfounded rumours.

“Given the reported cases, a series of comments were unleashed on the community that, rather than helping to resolve the situation, led to confusion and an adverse environment for our work,” Torres said.

“The school is waiting for the medical diagnoses to provide further reliable information,” Torres said, encouraging folks to avoid making “early judgements and diagnoses of their own” in the meantime.

Just let the girls be dramatic!!!

It’s not the first time teenagers have been up shit creek after using a Oujia board.

In November, another group of Colombian teens collapsed after using one of the talking boards, with five taken to hospital.

Teachers at the Agricultural Technical Institute in Hato were greeted with 11 students who had passed out in a corridor and were suffering from violent vomiting, abdominal pain, and muscle spasms.

Jose Pablo Toloza Rondón, the mayor of Hato explained how they were found and the possible reasons for their illness.

“The children were passed out, at the time they were found they were short of breath and thick drool was coming out of their mouths.

“Others say that they consumed water from a container, others that they came from a pool and had been given something to eat.”

It’s unsure when the school plans on updating the public on this most recent bout of illnesses. Authorities have not confirmed whether a police investigation is underway.