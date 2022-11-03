Picture this: you’re walking down a bustling street on a blustery Autumn night, looking at the pavement as you try not to step in puddles. Water in potholes on the street ripples, Jurassic Park style. You shrug and laugh to yourself, but then you hear it: a loud woosh, an ear-splitting scream and just as you turn around— BOING! A massive fkn Christmas bauble nearly flattens you into the pavement. No, this isn’t a start to a Community episode — turns out this actually happened, kinda, in London.

Massive silver and white baubles bigger than trucks caused chaos on London’s Tottenham Court Road on Monday morning local time after they were swept into traffic by wild winds.

In a viral video online, the balls could be seen rolling down a road as cars tried to avoid them in the most extreme round of Mario Kart known to man.

@theshadeborough Looks like these #Christmas decorations couldn’t withstand the heavy winds in central London last night! Two giant baubles were spotted flying through Tottenham Court Road. 😳🎄 [🎥 CC: @teeblund ] ♬ original sound – The Shade Borough

The footage looks straight up surreal, with one silver bauble appearing to flatten on one side like a water balloon before its skin erupts into trippy, glittery mess. That didn’t stop it though, as the bauble continued down the road until it was out of sight. She’s got places to be!

The same happened to a second bauble after it slammed into a pole. I know someone out there is going to watch that again on acid.

Honestly, all those years of watching Scorpion Island on ABC Kids would have prepared me for this absurd scenario had I been there. Boulders come at me!!!

But where did these giant balls of chaos even come from?

It seems the baubles were blown off course from their Christmas display by damaging winds and rain currently blasting London. The weather is fkn frightful over there right now and residents have been issued warnings about more dangerous wind to come.

Where the baubles ended up is yet to be known, but I hope they enjoyed their foray into their villain era.