Cardinal George Pell has reportedly died at the rotten old age of 81 after complications from a hip replacement surgery and I can’t say we’re fkn sorry.
Church sources say they believe Pell died of cardiac arrest in a Rome hospital, per the ABC.
The prefect emeritus of the Secretariat for the Economy was found guilty of multiple sexual offences in 2018. He was serving a 6-year pedophilia sentence when he was acquitted by the High Court in 2020.
According to a report from Italian publication Corriere Della Sera he is now dead. Enjoy your stay in hell, Pell. The Vatican won’t save you now.
This is a developing story. More to come.
