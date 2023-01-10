Cardinal George Pell has reportedly died at the rotten old age of 81 after complications from a hip replacement surgery and I can’t say we’re fkn sorry.

Church sources say they believe Pell died of cardiac arrest in a Rome hospital, per the ABC.

The prefect emeritus of the Secretariat for the Economy was found guilty of multiple sexual offences in 2018. He was serving a 6-year pedophilia sentence when he was acquitted by the High Court in 2020.

According to a report from Italian publication Corriere Della Sera he is now dead. Enjoy your stay in hell, Pell. The Vatican won’t save you now.

This is a developing story. More to come.