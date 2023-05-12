CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses suicide and domestic violence.

Gabby Petito‘s parents, Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt, are now asking a Florida judge to order Brian Laundrie‘s parents to hand over a letter that allegedly references “baking a cake with a shiv in it” if he were to end up in prison.

According to CNN, court documents allege that Roberta Laundrie sent an undated letter to her son which “references bringing a shovel to help bury a body and baking a cake with a shiv in it should Brian Laundrie go to prison.”

“A reasonable inference is that the letter was written at a time when Gabrielle Petito was as yet unburied, and Brian Laundrie could go to jail for the crime of murder,” Petito’s lawyers argued in a May 5 court filing, according to Fox News.

Patrick Reilly, the Petito family’s lawyer, said that the letter contained the phrase “burn after reading” and that the undated letter was recovered in Laundrie’s backpack when his body was found, per CNN.

READ MORE Gabby Petito's Father Encouraged People To Leave Unhealthy Relationships In Emotional Eulogy

Laundrie’s mother has since spoken out about this letter, telling American news channel WFLA that the book Burn After Writing was “the subject of a joke” between her and the couple, hence why she wrote “burn after reading” on the letter.

Laundrie said: “I was trying to connect with Brian and repair our relationship as he was planning to leave home – and I had hoped this letter would remind him how much I loved him.”

In another letter from Roberta that was filed in Sarasota Country Circuit Court, she denied she wrote anything to her son in connection to Gabby’s death.

She wrote: “Although a few of the words in the letter are being quoted by others as having a connection to this case, all of the words taken together and in the context of the reason the letter was written show that there is no connection.”

The Petito family attorneys are petitioning to have this letter included as evidence in their upcoming civil lawsuit against the Laundries, where they claim that they were aware of what their son had done to Petito.

In 2022, Petito’s parents filed a civil lawsuit against Roberta and Christopher Laundrie, alleging that Brian told his parents on August 28 that he killed Gabby, as per CNN.

They also alleged that Christopher and Roberta Laundrie were planning to help Brian flee the country.

“While Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt were desperately searching for information concerning their daughter, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie were keeping the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie secret, and it is believed were making arrangements for him to leave the country,” said the lawsuit.

The FBI ultimately concluded that Gabby’s death was a homicide and she was strangled. Brian Laundrie was initially named a person of interest in her murder. Authorities later found human remains and Brian Laundrie’s belongings in a wilderness park in Florida.

An autopsy confirmed that he had died by suicide.

READ MORE Brian Laundrie Admitted To Killing Gabby Petito In A Notebook Entry, Investigators Confirm

Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt’s lawsuit alleged that the Laundries didn’t respond to them or to law enforcement when they asked if Gabby Petito was alive, as per CNN.

It claimed that they didn’t respond to questions about where her remains might be.

The lawsuit then said that the Laundries knew that they could “alleviate, at least in part” some of Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt’s “anguish” by sharing what they knew about both Gabby’s wellbeing and her remains. But the lawsuit claimed that they refused to do so.

“In doing so, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie acted with malice or great indifference to the rights of Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt,” it said.

Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt also alleged that Brian Laundrie texted Nichole from Gabby’s phone, pretending to be her.

They said he did this to cover up her death, as per NBC. In the text, Gabby’s grandfather Stan was referred to using his first name. According to Petito’s parents, Gabby would never have done this usually.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800

Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.