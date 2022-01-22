CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses suicide and domestic violence.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced that now-deceased Brian Laundrie admitted to killing his partner at the time, Gabby Petito in a notebook discovered near his body in the state of Florida.

Since late last year, authorities have been attempting to determine the cause of Petito’s death after she initially disappeared while travelling with her then-boyfriend Laundrie on a road trip across the US.

Laundrie was eventually named as a person of interest in the investigation in October of 2021 before disappearing, only to be found dead with his autopsy concluding that he had died of suicide.

FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in the statement obtained by the ABC that “all logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case”.

Schneider went on to confirm that “the investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito.”

Authorities also stated that after Laundrie had beaten and strangled Petito, he sent text messages to himself from Petito’s phone in order to deliberately mislead investigators into thinking that she was still alive as per reporting by The Guardian.

The body of Petito was originally found on September 19 at a campsite around the Grand Teton National Park area in the state of Wyoming.

Afterwards, authorities concluded that Petito had perished three weeks prior to her discovery from “blunt-force injuries to the head and neck, with manual strangulation” as per 9 News.

The FBI has not announced exactly what Laundrie wrote in the notebook or in the messages he had sent himself on Petito’s phone.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800

Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.