Happy Freedom Day: Hundreds of people swarmed a Kmart at exactly 12:01AM last night, which is a big commitment for some discount throw cushions.

Minutes before Freedom Day kicked in at midnight last night, locals in Mt Druitt gathered outside Kmart in lines that went as far back as 50m outside the store.

“Guys, our lockdown ends in six minutes and I just got to Kmart because they’re opening at midnight,” said TikToker Dibzbaby.

“You should see how many people are here – it’s crazy.”

Once inside, footage showed sheer and brutal chaos. People running around in-store with their bestie by their hand. Crowds of people scurrying like ants to a spilt jar of honey. Stupidly long queues of fully packed trolleys that put Christmas Eve to shame.

I don’t know what you could exactly desperately need from Kmart at midnight that you can’t get from click and collect but go off, I guess.

Over in Paddington, others flocked to prestigious hair salon Alan Buki for a midnight trim.

In footage shared by SBS News cadet Massilia Ali, a couple approaches the door and are filmed by reporters like local celebrities before they’re welcomed by Buki.

“Welcome, welcome!” he said.

Alan Buki and his customers just couldn’t wait a minute longer – opening up at 12.01am. Happy freedom day Sydney #FreedomDay @SBSNews pic.twitter.com/BgAX6vDAO4 — Massilia Aili (@MassiliaAili) October 10, 2021

It’s only 8am, and there’re already big queues for haircuts in Sydney. #FreedomDay pic.twitter.com/jCwov1j9S0 — Andrew Macfarlane (@andrewmacfnz) October 10, 2021

People in Canterbury also waited outside their local RSL club for a pint. According to News.com.au, they were reportedly greeted with a glass of champagne.

To the tune of that Nicki Minaj TikTok sound: are you happy to be in Paris out of lockdown? Oui.

Okay, but if I don’t see the cameras and paparazzi on my trip to the cinema and JB Hi-Fi tonight, I WILL be mad. Trust.

Now that 70% of NSW’s 16 and over population is fully vaccinated, we’ve been rewarding with a bunch of new freedoms. Namely, we can have up to 10 visitors in our home (!), sit down at a pub or cafe for a meal (!!), go to the movies (!!!) and, apparently, line up in retail like horny Christmas goblins (????).

However, while it might feel like Freedom Day, retail and hospitality workers say they’re concerned about these first few weeks out of lockdown.