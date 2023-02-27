Former Hollywood nice guy turned COVID-19 conspirator Woody Harrelson is back on his bullshit by spreading cooked anti-vax propaganda on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The self-proclaimed “redneck hippie” – whatever the fuck that means – delivered a rambling monolouge touching on literally everything from politics to pot and even managed to form a link between the lifesaving COVID-19 vax and drug cartels.

Woody Harrelson started his stand-up routine with a line about a “script” he received for a movie in late 2019, which is right before the pandemic began.

Woody Harrelson goes on anti-vax rant during his #SNL monologue: “The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take… https://t.co/hE5g9fCNvD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 26, 2023

Harrelson shared the details of this “script” saying “the movie goes like this.”

“The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.”

The whack rhetoric was met with little laughter from the live audience, but Harrelson didn’t stop there.

“I threw the script away,” he said. “I mean who is going to believe a crazy idea like that?”

The rant has been met with a whole lot of criticism from viewers. Many even citing that there’s actual problems with big pharma that need to be addressed like the rising cost of insulin, and instead Woody chose to bang on about totally unfounded anti-vax bullshit.

Interesting how he mentions being anarchist and Marxist but then makes an anti-vax joke. There are so many horrible things about big pharma like insulin prices and the opioid epidemic, but people instead focus on vaccines when there’s no evidence against them. I don’t get it https://t.co/jmYEOtthru — Ryan Beard (@ryancbeard) February 26, 2023

Multi-billionaire and generally shitty dude Elon Musk couldn’t help getting in on the action, seemingly sharing praise for the shitshow of a stand-up performance.

“Good one.” The Twitter owner replied and can we stop platforming anti-vaxxers, please?

Good one — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

Harrelson is no stranger to COVID-19 conspiracy BS, being one of the many celebrities to pedal the completely unfounded theory that the pandemic was caused by 5G networks.

The Zombieland star also wrongfully claimed in an interview with Vanity Fair that masks don’t limit the transmission of COVID. It seems Woody Harrelson has a history of being loud and wrong.

Whilst the SNL routine was super disapointing, it’s far from surprising. And it begs the question, why do we keep letting dickheads spout shit on live TV?