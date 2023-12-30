The Fines For Letting Off Yr Own Fireworks On NYE Have Been Revealed & They’re Not Fine At All

Those caught setting off their own fireworks this New Year’s Eve could see themselves with drastically less cash in the bank as a punishment. Let’s go around the grounds and see what each state’s penalty is.

To start, the people’s republic of Queensland enforces a maximum penalty of $52,220 and the potential for six whole months in jail. That’s definitely nothing to celebrate per news.com.au. Definitely nothing to celebrate.

New South Wales goes a little lighter, with the maximum fine set at $38,500 and 12 months imprisonment should the crime be deemed extra naughty.

READ MORE This Canadian TikToker Discovering Bon Bons Was The Christmas Miracle All Aussies Needed

Victoria, ever the individual, could put you in the slammer for up to 15 years for a serious fireworks offence.

Those in the great state of South Australia risk a total of $5,000 which, compared to its neighbours, feels a little light.

For Northern Territorians the stakes are even lower. Those lucky people can let off fireworks legally on Territory Day every first of July. If they do it any other day of the year, it’s up to $1,200 in fines.

READ MORE We Made The Ultimate NYE Playlist So You Can Focus On Your Midnight Pash Instead

Tassie also has its own cracker night on May 24, but you’ll need to apply for an official license to get the go ahead, otherwise a stiff $9,050 penalty could be headed in your general vicinity.

Narelle Beer from Worksafe Victoria had a stern word of warning for potential cracker hoons, pleading, “please don’t go near fireworks,” per Nine.

“If you find some that are unexploded don’t go near them. Let the professionals do it.”

Firefighter Gavin Rooney added that “on a number of occasions we’ve seen houses significantly damaged or lost as a result of illegal fireworks.

“Everything from sheds, homes, to people’s houses and their vehicles.”

“Unfortunately we see injuries from fireworks associated with burns with eye damage with significant open injury wounds and it’s just not worth it.”

Yeah, nah.

Not a fan of an open wound. It’s a no from me.