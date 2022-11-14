Walker Books Australia is an award-winning publishing house. For nearly thirty years, they have published outstanding children’s books for readers of all ages. They currently have an exciting opportunity for an organised and passionate Marketing Coordinator to join their dynamic and growing Marketing and Publicity team based in Sydney on a full-time basis. In this multifaceted role, you will: create and track schedules for yourself and the team, keeping records and minutes of campaigns and interdepartmental requirements. You will source quotes and research suppliers for marketing collateral and write copy and brief design, particularly for printed and digital trade/B2B materials. To be successful in this role you will be a deadline focused, team-player who can juggle tasks and enjoy working hands-on in a small team. You will ideally have at least two years’ experience in a marketing role or in bookselling/ publishing. If this sounds like you Apply now!

Fuzzy is responsible for some of Australia’s most beloved outdoor music events, including Listen Out, Field Day and Harbourlife. Fuzzy is not only a successful events company, but also tours DJs and live acts from across the globe for club shows and other festivals in Australia and New Zealand. Fuzzy is looking for an amazing Marketing and PR manager based in Sydney to lead the team. Alongside the Creative Director, you will assist in the overall creation and implementation of the Marketing, Advertising, PR and Ticketing strategy for all of Fuzzy’s events and sideshows. This opportunity is a full time, 11–12 month parental leave contract with potential opportunity to extend to a full time permanent position. Some of your tasks will include: setting announcement and PR plans and ensuring details are communicated to all internal and external stakeholders, planning, implementing, and monitoring digital marketing campaigns across all networks and liaising with ticketing companies to build and manage ticketing pages according to budgets and timelines. The ideal candidate will have approximately 2+ years in a true Marketing Manager role, preferably within the arts, music or entertainment industry, which has included managing staff and overseeing other divisions. Fuzzy needs somebody creative, with strong leadership skills and a proven track record in developing and administering effective marketing programs. Is this you? Apply now!

Integral Media is a boutique digital marketing agency based in Melbourne. The team have extensive knowledge in all areas of digital marketing and utilise this to create high performing, cost effective campaigns for their clients. Due to recent success they are looking for a Digital Marketing Intern to train up to join their team. The successful candidate will undertake an internship for 3 months during which time you will be trained to have an extensive base knowledge in digital marketing. They are looking for a candidate that can be offered a position within the organisation at the end of the internship and are taking a long-term approach to this position. Although the internship is only 3 months, Integral Media will invest heavily in training and development of the successful candidate and would seek to continually improve the interns skill set to give them employment opportunities at the end of their internship. During your internship you will achieve the following outcomes: completing tasks as designated by management, learning to enter, optimise and report on Adwords campaigns and learning SEO campaign strategy. If you are in your final year, or going into final year, are a marketing or communications student with a flair for writing and an ability to analyse and prepare reports and contribute to the team’s success then this is the role for you! Apply now!