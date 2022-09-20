Walker Books Australia is an award-winning publishing house based in Sydney, Australia. For over twenty-five years, Walker Books has published outstanding children’s books for readers of all ages. They currently have an exciting opportunity for an organised, innovative and self-motivated Marketing Executive to join their book-loving Marketing and Publicity team. They’re after someone who is extremely creative, has a real passion for books and can write attention-grabbing marketing copy to stop potential readers mid-scroll. The Marketing Executive is responsible for driving all digital-led activity with effective campaigns across the ever-changing digital landscape; as well as creating strong marketing content for a variety of uses, both digital and physical. Whether it’s for a newsletter, blog post, catalogue, education resource or book proof, the candidate will be ready with original and engaging content. The ideal candidate is someone who has strong communication and organisational skills, understands the dynamic of a small team, and wants to be hands-on and involved. This role requires a minimum of two years’ experience in a ‘like’ role which could be adapted. If everything so far has piqued your interest you could be the perfect person for this role! Apply now!

The iconic live music venue Oxford Art Factory, based in Sydney, is looking to take on a Venue Manager! Every day in this role will be different, with an array of live music and dance parties that will surely provide unforgettable experiences. You will be supported by the ­­CEO, Founder/ Licensee and a 2IC Operations Manager throughout your experience at OAF. OAF has an incredible team culture and pride themselves on the seamless experiences they provide their guests. OAF are always looking to improve and hope the successful candidate has a strong bar management background and is looking to make an impact. The role is full-time and is predominantly evenings as that is when they’re at peak trade; however, once you have built your team and nailed the evening ops, flexibility of rostered hours increase. To nail this role obviously you need to be a music lover and thrive in high-volume environments. If you think you’re ready to take the next step in your career Apply now!

Pedestrian Group (Winner – Publishing Company of the Year, Mumbrella Publish Awards 2021) is seeking a talented and well-connected Commissioning Editor to join the team behind The Chainsaw, Australia’s first Web3-focused publication. Reporting to the Head of Editorial and working closely with the Managing Editor, the Commissioning Editor will be focused on identifying and platforming key and emerging voices in the Web3/blockchain space on the brand’s site and associated socials, commissioning and editing everything from daily news hits to larger features and exclusives that will give us a name in market. This role calls for someone with a deep understanding of key people operating within the industry and a strong network of existing contacts whose voice and opinion would be a good fit for the publication, so that they may contribute to drumming up engagement from our audience across the site and socials. The Commissioning Editor will also work in tandem with the Managing Editor to edit copy produced by reporters on the team as needed. If you have demonstrated experience in, and passion for, Web3 – with a finger firmly on the pulse of the latest news and developments in blockchain then this is the role for you! Apply now!

Pedestrian Group (Winner – Publishing Company of the Year, Mumbrella Publish Awards 2021) is seeking a talented and knowledgeable Business Reporter to join the team behind The Chainsaw, Australia’s first Web3-focused publication. Reporting to the Managing Editor and working closely with the Head of Editorial, the Business Reporter will be responsible for pitching and writing insightful and well-researched news hits, features and profiles on key and emerging people, companies and trends shaping the Web3 space – for better and for worse. This role is an ideal opportunity for a Reporter – ideally with a background in tech and/or finance reporting – who has a deep understanding of (and borderline obsession with) blockchain technology and the various industries it is disrupting. In this role you will be required to: pitch, research, and write varied forms of content, from quick news hits to long-form investigations and to secure in-depth interviews with founders, thought leaders and other people of note in the Web3 space. To nail this role you will have a deep knowledge of, and experience within, blockchain technology, with a strong emphasis on how it intersects with business and industries. Sound awesome? Apply now!