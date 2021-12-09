Extinction Rebellion has brought back one of its most nightmarish concepts and no, it’s not the thought of the earth’s inevitable destruction as the result of human greed. It’s a giant groaning zombie koala called Blinky.

Blinky is the worst thing I’ve ever seen. Blinky looks like what would happen if you asked a possessed child in an early naughties horror film to draw the creature that lived under their bed. Blinky looks how the concept of drop bears made me feel as a 12 year old. Blinky is a living Twenty One Pilots song.

I hate it very, very much.

???????????? BLINKY IS BACK ???????????? Blinky, a four metre tall, part koala, part skeleton, who cries of pain & distress as they emit smoke, is back on the street with @XR_Vic rebels. Rebels are highlighting abysmal findings, released in the state govt ‘Inquiry into Ecosystem Decline’. pic.twitter.com/aoNEA3jBdm — Extinction Rebellion Australia (@XRebellionAus) December 9, 2021

Look at it: billowing, creaking and groaning, like a Nationals MP.

I can’t look at the video for too long or I genuinely start feeling sick.

Blinky was taken onto the street by the Victorian branch of Extinction Rebellion to raise awareness about a new report by the state parliament called the ‘Inquiry into Ecosystem Decline‘.

According to Extinction Rebellion, the report is evidence that Victoria’s government has been “chronically underfunding environment and biodiversity by billions of dollars, and leaving thousands of species at risk of extinction”.

Environmental and Planning Committee Chair Sonja Terpstra said in a statement: “we have listened to the perspectives of many Victorians, including scientists, First Peoples, environmentalists, farmers and many more to inform our conclusions.

“Despite the size and scope of this Committee’s report there is still a great deal more work to be done to address the environmental challenges facing our state.”

In classically depressing environmental news, the report also found that climate change is currently causing ecosystem decline across Victoria, and that the consequences have been devastating for both flora and fauna.

Thus re-enters Blinky, a weapon of mass awareness raising if there ever was one. Blinky lingers on the edge of my subconscious, a furry manifestation of our existential doom. This is, I suppose, the point.

Healthy forests are the best form of carbon capture and storage we have, yet VicForests decides when, where, and how logging happens, with minimal oversight, maximum exploitation, and no accountability. pic.twitter.com/w5fLLhAaoG — Extinction Rebellion Australia (@XRebellionAus) December 9, 2021

Watch how he lurches, racked with the convulsions of human sin.

Extinction Rebellion introduced Blinky to the world in November with a mock funeral, which is giving really iconic goth vibes.

In pictures: Extinction Rebellion activists hold a mock koala funeral with Blinky, the smoking screaming 4-meter high koala puppet, to mark climate change, in Australia’s Melbourne pic.twitter.com/overLhRjdb — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 6, 2021

I am now asking urgently: please can we stop climate change so I never have to look at Blinky the zombie koala again.