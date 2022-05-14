In good news for anyone on the lookout for a new sleep paralysis demon, Extinction Rebellion has reanimated the corpse of its five-metre-tall waking nightmare koala Blinky.
If you’ve somehow managed to escape the wrath of Blinky, they were first released back in November 2021. Extinction Rebellion staged a whole funeral for Blinky.
I’m sure somewhere My Chemical Romance is making notes for its next tour.
In pictures: Extinction Rebellion activists hold a mock koala funeral with Blinky, the smoking screaming 4-meter high koala puppet, to mark climate change, in Australia’s Melbourne pic.twitter.com/overLhRjdb
— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 6, 2021
Extinction Rebellion protestors in Melbourne then brought Blinky back in December. Blinky was used to raise awareness about a report by the Victorian parliament into ecosystem decline.
This time, Blinky was used for a pre-election protest in Sydney’s CBD. They were part of Extinction Rebellion’s “Climate Change: Vote Like It’s An Emergency” movement.
The protest was a nonpartisan approach to the election, with particular emphasis on how preferential voting can be used to highlight climate action at the ballot box.
In a series of tweets, Extinction Rebellion explained why it brought out Blinky for the election.
💥 BREAKING 💥
Blinky, a smoking and screaming five-metres-tall mechanised koala hits the streets of Sydney.
A pre-election reminder of what’s at stake this election.
We are in a climate and ecological emergency!
We need to vote like it!#AusPol #AusVotes22 pic.twitter.com/hdfCWqpKnP
— Extinction Rebellion Australia (@XRebellionAus) May 14, 2022
“Unlike the Government, Blinky tells the truth,” the group said.
“They are a visual metaphor of what’s at stake in this climate and ecological emergency: fossil-fuelled fires and floods, ecosystems collapse, extinction.
“Blinky wants to know: What will you vote for this election?”
Who am I to stare down the hellfire eyes of Blinky and refuse to give them an answer?
Blinky also made their way onto the r/sydney subreddit, a true sign of success.
“Mad max furry road,” wrote one commentator in what is a genuinely unbeatable take on the situation.
I hope to see Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth making their very own Blinky for the Mad Max: Furiosa movie.
“Don’t think this would fit in a garage so I am imagining this parked on street parking and all the poor school kids walking home from school getting nightmares passing this,” said another commentator.
I truly can’t think of anything more horrifying after a day of double maths lessons than being confronted by Blinky. As if young people haven’t been through enough.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Clive Palmer Punching Bags Are Popping Up All Over Melb And Finally, Some Free Fkn Therapy
-
Koala Conservationists Reckon Fed Govt’s $50m Pledge Is Blinky Bullshit Without Proper Action
-
Extinction Rebellion’s 4 Metre Zombie Koala Is Back, In Case You’ve Been Nightmare-Free Recently
-
Climate Change Protests Disrupt Melbourne CBD Again ‘Coz Yep, The Planet Is Still Fucked