A good mattress, and I’m not being dramatic here, can literally change your life. Okay, I am actually being dramatic but also when you consider the fact we spend like 50% of our day sleeping, it makes sense to actually consider WHAT we’re sleeping on.

So if you’ve been snoozing on a terrible old mattress for the last few years, this is the time to make a change, mates. Eva, a Melbourne-based bed brand, are doing a boonta EOFY sale that sees, among other discounts, a strong $150 off their mattress.

The Eva mattress is usually $900, but during the sale period you’ll score it for $750. It’s a hybrid mattress, which means it uses both pocket springs and memory foam to get you all comfy (but supported and all that).

It was also recommended by Choice for 2020, and we all live and die by Choice recs, no?

Want more cheapies? Their memory foam pillow is $50 off right now, making it $100.

And their sheet sets are a whopping 50% off, meaning you can cop a Queen duvet set for $100, and the Queen sheet set for $115. Not too shabby.

The Eva EOFY sale is running from now until Sunday, 5th July at 11.59pm. Off you trot, then.