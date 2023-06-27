Aussie Influencer Emma Claiir Announces She’s Quitting Social Media Following Recent Scandals

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses suicide and mental health issues.

Aussie influencer Emma Claiir has announced she will be quitting social media due to the immense backlash she received from “haters” after she shared a personal story on her podcast in April.

On Monday, the influencer shared a lengthy Instagram post about her mental health journey following the recent birth of her baby boy. She also announced that she’d be leaving social media due to “haters” trying to ruin her life after she admitted to killing two cats as a child in a Simply Chaotic podcast episode.

She began the statement by talking about why she’s been silent on social media and saying that she was “excited to share” more of her life experiences, including her postpartum journey and content with her new bébé.

“But unfortunately, that all became not possible when I shared a story from when I was a kid on my podcast. I quicky became canceled [sic] and the death threats started rolling in,” she wrote.

“The story got taken out of proportion and turned into something it never was. People started a witch hunt on me and were doing everything to make sure my life was ruined.

“I lost my job, my mental health was impacted massively and people just having a laugh about it. I realised it was taking me away from my son and making me not present with him so I took a small break.”

(Source: Instagram / @emmaclaiir)

Claiir claimed that some haters attempted to spread cheating rumours about her and that people in her personal life “joined in on the lies and rumours to make it seem legit”.

“This was breaking point for me. I suddenly began to feel unsafe in my own bubble, I started to feel unsafe in my own home, my anxiety was through the roof when I went out in public, I was constantly feeling violated, the death threats became loud, and the lies and rumours also became louder,” she wrote.

The influencer briefly mentioned the moment when someone had allegedly heard her “bitching” at a hairdresser.

“People were listening to conversations in public and twisting my words to make me out like a bad person, people were not going to stop because their hate for me (a complete stranger) was too strong, and these people sadly had nothing better to do,” she wrote.

Claiir then got extremely candid about her mental health and she thought about suicide, saying that “the only way to make haters happy is if [she] disappeared for good and officially left this world”. Thankfully, she said she sought professional help.

(Source: Instagram / @emmaclaiir)

“I have worked through these thoughts and focused on myself, my family and friends, I have been living a private life, and to be honest, it’s been amazing,” she wrote.

“I’m still working on my mental health daily and making sure I’m taking the steps and doing the work to never get back to those thoughts but for now, I know I’m on the right path.”

She then announced it was “officially time to say goodbye to Emma Claiir” and that she just wanted to be “Emma again.”

“I just simply wanted to be Emma again. Emma who is a mum, a wife, a daughter, and a friend. Emma who is stress free, care free, living and genuinely happy!”

(Source: Instagram / @emmaclaiir)

At the end of her IG statement, she urged people to “check in” with family, friends and themselves.

“And lastly, always remember that the online space can be horrible, fake and harmful whether you have a following or not, so it’s OK, strong and powerful to walk away when needed,” she wrote.

Since Claire posted her statement, she has received a plethora of love and support in the comments.

“Sending you so much love,” fellow influencer and Big Brother AU alum Hannah Campbell wrote.

“Glad to see you doing better lovely — and remember one thing, we live, we laugh, we learn and unfortunately, not everyone understands that,” another person wrote.

In her lengthy IG statement, Claiir also sent out a ‘yuge “FUCK YOU” to the haters.

“Enjoy the past of Emma Claiir and keep wishing you knew about my future,” she wrote.