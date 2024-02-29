ELLE Australia is back. The iconic fashion mag is relaunching in Australia, with esteemed fashion journalist and podcaster Grace O’Neill at the helm. It’s the third time lucky for ELLE Australia, which was axed in 2020 (alongside other luxury fashion titles like Harper’s BAZAAR and InStyle) due to a “catastrophic drop in advertising revenue” at the start of the pandemic. Now, the new issue, with rising star Sophie Wilde and the joyful message that “We’re back, baby!” on the cover, hits newsstands next week.

So how does the newly refreshed ELLE differ from previous iterations? And is print really back?

“I was just really thinking about what ELLE offers that other luxury magazines don’t in Australia, and the thing I came back to is the idea of it being an incubator of young Australian talent,” O’Neill exclusively tells PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“Historically, one of Margot Robbie’s first ever covers was with ELLE Australia, and with Sophie, this is her first major Australian glossy magazine cover. We have this legacy of getting people right on the cusp of when they explore.”

As well as editing the print edition of ELLE Australia, Grace O’Neill co-hosts the podcast After Work Drinks. Photo: Supplied.

That ethos extends beyond the cover, with writers like Brie Lee, Diana Reid and Elfy Scott tapped for the first issue, with rising photographer Jordan Malane lensing the cover.

“The whole issue is full of this new generation of young, creative Aussies,” O’Neill continues. “I see ELLE as being an incubator of the next big stylists and photographers. We really want to be the place that unearths all these stars.”

The issue is heavy — literally. It’s 242 glossy pages of high fashion shoots, beauty recommendations, but crucially, meaty features on everything from friendship age gaps to authenticity in the digital age, to the role of ‘influencers’ in a society that demands a take on every hot button issue. Two issues will be published in 2024, with six to come in 2025.

ELLE Australia’s first cover, featuring Sophie Wilde, is out in March. Photo: Supplied.

“We’re just kind of slowly building it in quite a considered way,” O’Neill says. “It just makes sense with a print product, because it’s a product that has a slower way of doing things. It’s a slow way of consuming content. We want to have these lead times to be able to make it amazing, and really think about what we want to write and cover.”

A new era of ELLE

The search to find ELLE‘s new editor was far and wide, Are Media’s Nicky Briger told P.TV. (Are Media is the publisher of ELLE in Australia.)

“We wanted someone who really represented the brand: young, smart, savvy and stylish, all the things that encapsulates ELLE,” Briger says. “Grace is completely plugged into that audience with her podcast After Work Drinks [with fellow fashion journalist Isabelle Truman, which nets around 20,000 downloads a week]. They really are the target audience — they want to talk deeply about social issues, but they also want to talk about how hot Jacob Elordi is.”

Plus, Briger adds, O’Neill has “a strong understanding” of fashion and beauty. “Fashion is quite referential,” Briger adds. “You need someone who understands fashion and the history of fashion.”

Once O’Neill had signed the dotted line, she travelled from her based in London to Paris, where ELLE‘s head offices are located, for a two-day immersion into the mag’s history.

An ELLE magazine cover circa 1990. Photo: Etsy.

“The big thing for me was learning more about the history and the fact that it was created in 1945 for really intelligent women who wanted to read something with beautiful fashion and beauty imagery, and that was a ground-breaking idea after WWII,” she says.

“The tag line when it launched was, ‘If she reads, she reads ELLE‘, and I brought that back as our motto, because I feel that that’s the real core DNA of what the brand is.” Heralding a new iteration of ELLE while honouring the brand’s legacy has been “really fun, but a big responsibility”.

Selecting Wilde for the first issue back was a no brainer, O’Neill says. “Having worked in mags for ten years, sometimes you’re agonising over the cover star, and sometime the obvious person is just there straightaway,” she says. “And that’s how I felt about Sophie.”

There was a serendipity for O’Neill in choosing Wilde, who is set to star in A24’s Babygirl opposite Nicole Kidman, for the first cover. “I got approached about this job at the Loewe fashion show in Paris, and then two seconds afterwards, I bumped into her. And I just thought, If I ever get the chance to edit ELLE, she would have to be the first cover star. She has the spirit of youthful, cool, really talented, really smart, full of personality — it just ticks every single box of what I think ELLE as being. It was really lucky to me that the most obvious choice all worked out perfectly.”

Sophie Wilde on a digital-only ELLE Australia cover. Photo: Supplied.

So is print really back?

ELLE Australia is the latest in a number of iconic titles returning to print. Are Media recently brought back a one-off issue of Girlfriend magazine. Switzer Publishing is bringing back Men’s Health and Women’s Health this year. Vice Australia [published by Pedestrian Group, which also publishes PEDESTRIAN.TV], launched Vice Magazine late last year.

With more content than ever before — newsletters, podcasts, niche TikTok influencers — is there room for print to come back? It’s a ‘yes’ both Briger and O’Neill are banking on.

“To me, it was always just a matter of time until the magazines came back,” O’Neill said, of the Covid-era closures. “The appetite was always there there. Even though there was a discussion about readership dropping, I think we’ve hit this plateau, where now it’s starting to rise again for the first time in a really long time.

The luxury market, set to generate US $7.35 billion (approx. AU $11.28 billion) in revenue this year in Australia alone, also has a part to play in print’s success. (Cost of living crisis? What cost of living crisis?) “Luxury is doing really well in Australia,” Briger says, “so we’ve become a global player.” For those of us not eyeing off a Chanel bag or a pair of Miu Miu ballet flats — in other words, anyone actually feeling the cost of living pinch — fashion mags have become a bit of a luxury product themselves. (ELLE Australia retails at $12.99.) “You have to pay for that produce, it’s not free content,” Briger continues. “It has that luxury feel to it.”

Interest in luxury products has never been higher. Pictured: Emma Corrin walking in Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2023 show in Paris. Photo: Getty.

For the regular reader, however, O’Neill wants to give them an experience away from their phones; some of the features are north of 3,000 words, a rarity for digital.

“I honestly just think people miss physical experiences,” O’Neill says. “I know that when I read content on my phone, I’m just not absorbing it in the same way. I’m thinking about every WhatsApp message I haven’t responded to, and every email that’s sitting in my inbox and every appointment I need to make. I think you almost have to lose those things to realise how valuable they are.”

She tells the story of a university lecturer, who talked about the physicality of confusing digital vs print media. “When you consume digital, you lean forward, so the whole physicality of your body is anxious and hunched over. Whereas when you read a magazine, you lean back, so physically it’s like laying by a pool.”

Briger refers to it as tapping into a different part of your brain. “We call it ‘magazine mode’,” she says. “There’s no pop up, no interferences, no videos, nothing to buy, nothing to take you away. You can actually concentrate it and just relax a bit more.”

So are enough screen-time addicted Australians ready to go ‘magazine mode’ and buy magazines again? For ELLE Australia, that remains to be seen.

ELLE Australia hits newsstands on March 4.