If you live in Queensland or New South Wales right now, chances are you’re being pummeled, punched and plundered with an exceptional amount of rain. Although multiple severe storm weather warnings were put out yesterday, it looks like this wild storm above us is showing no signs of ceasing, and in fact, may just get worse.

In case you missed it, it’s currently storming in most areas of NSW and Qld. And by storm I mean we’ve received about a month’s worth of rain in the span of two hours.

Flood warnings are in full force, severe storm warnings are still out and people are being asked to also keep an eye out for the odd hail, wind and lightning coming their way. It’s chaos areas out here folks, and we can’t even blame Miss La Niña ’cause she’s already on her way out the door.

This is climate change in action, right here in Marrickville Sydney. This took less than 20 minutes of rain to disrupt this whole street.#ClimateCrisis #ClimateEmergency #ClimateActionNow pic.twitter.com/nu9irxhlRO — Darren (@Daz_boy) February 22, 2022

According to the girlbosses at the Bureau of Meteorology, parts of Qld and NSW can expect six-hour-long segments of intense rainfall, with certain areas copping it the worst.

Severe weather warnings for Queensland are currently out for the Wide Bay, Burnett, Darling Downs, Granite Belt areas, while flash flood warnings are out for Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Gympie, Caboolture, Coolangatta and Ipswich.

Over 300 mm in the last 6 hours near #Gympie!! Heavy to intense rainfall continues across parts of #SEQld. Flood warnings are now current for the #MaryRiver and parts of the #SunshineCoast. Keep up to date at https://t.co/gTs6lxE2c8 and listen to the Emergency Services @QldFES pic.twitter.com/uWyYrWEouU — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 22, 2022

Meanwhile, over in NSW, the storm continues to rage on, with the worst of it in Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, Mullumbimby, Byron Bay, Kyogle and Brunswick Heads, while the Inner West of Sydney is also copping a mighty long lashing of liquid. (Good news though inner westies, it looks like the worst of the weather already hit on Tuesday night.)

Flood warnings are also out for folks who live around the Darling River and Tuggerah Lake areas, so stay safe and don’t take unnecessary risks on treacherous roads.

The radar over #Sydney yesterday showed heavy falls with thunderstorms resulting in flash flooding. Many suburbs recorded up more than 100mm, the highest was 169mm at Marrickville. Wet weather to continue all week. See radar https://t.co/kONmflivSv pic.twitter.com/1IOz0rtaU3 — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 22, 2022

“Coastal NSW has seen severe thunderstorms and areas of heavy rainfall over the past two days and that trend is set to continue over the next week, with accumulative totals presenting a flash and riverine flood risk,” NSW Incident Alerts said.

Parts of the #NorthernRivers may see 100mm of rain over the next 4 days, possibly more. A coastal trough will develop near southeast Queensland bringing the possibility of severe weather. Be sure to monitor warnings and check the forecast in your area at: https://t.co/SPHgGeisGZ pic.twitter.com/431rXTGcai — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 22, 2022

BoM warns that this wild storm could last well into the coming weekend, and may even start to affect areas in eastern Victoria and Canberra. Brace yourselves besties.