TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Has Broken Her Silence On The Gross Anti-Trans Bud Light Controversy

The dearest, sweetest TikTok star in the world, Dylan Mulvaney, has spoken out against Bud Light for not supporting her after a slew of transphobic backlash.

In the TikTok video, captioned “Trans people like beer, too”, she called out Bud Light for abandoning her after she copped a bunch of transphobic bullying following a sponsored Instagram video with Bud Light.

“What transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined,” she said in the video.

“For months now, I’ve been scared to leave my house. I’ve been ridiculed in public. I’ve been followed.

“I’m not telling you this because I want your pity. I’m telling you this because if this is my experience from a very privileged perspective, know that it is much, much worse for other trans people.”

Mulvaney then went on to criticise the brand for hiring her as a trans person, but not actually protecting her publicly.

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all,” she said.

“It gives customers permission to be as hateful and transphobic as they want”.

What is the Dylan Mulvaney / Bud Light controversy?

ICYMI: Mulvaney posted a paid sponsorship post with the beer brand back in April. The video quickly got a bunch of attention from gross transphobic conservatives, who then called for a boycott of the beer.

According to The Guardian, sales dropped by nearly 25 per cent in May, making them lose their top spot in the US beer market.

The ‘controversial’ (because it’s actually the least controversial thing I’ve ever seen) video saw Mulvaney take to Instagram to promote a contest for Bud Light, showing off a commemorative can with her face on it.

Cute! Wholesome! Fun!

Sweet angel Dylan in the controversial Instagram video (Source: Instagram/@dylanmulvaney)

The caption on the Instagram Reel spruiked a contest in partnership with Bud Light:

“Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner“

Unfortunately, transphobic dickheads took issue with the video, probs because “BEERS IS A BLOKE’S DRINK”. Wankers.

Even the walking scrotum, Kid Rock, responded to the video on Instagram, where he wore a ‘MAGA’ hat and then proceeded to gun down cases of Bud Light with an assault rifle.

Yep. I REALLY wish I was joking.

Amazingly, there were some absolute zingers in the comments that sledged Kid Rock for his hateful rhetoric.

“We allow you to identify as a musician, even though you’re fucking terrible at it,” one user commented.

“When I go buy beer, I usually think, “What would the most embarrassing ‘rock stars’ of the late 90s / early 00s think of this brand?” before finalising the purchase,” another said.

Ooooh, burn!!!

Conservative douchenozzles decided to boycott Anheuser-Busch completely, the company that owns Bud Light, prompting them to release a statement that defended the campaign — but not Mulvaney herself.

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics,” an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told CBS News.

“From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney,” the spokesperson said. “This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

Hey, Bud Light! Maybe instead of trying to protect your stocks, you could protect the queer talent working with you? I dunno, just a wild idea.