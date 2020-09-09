In completely serious and legitimate news, US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 – we shit you not.

The reason, apparently, is for his efforts to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, rather than his malicious ineptitude back home

Trump was nominated by Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde, whose incessant diatribes about (mostly Muslim) immigration threatening to “tear Norway apart” make him sound like the Scandinavian Pauline Hanson.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde told *checks notes* Fox News.

Here are the details of the so-called peace process.

The UAE agreed to establish normal diplomatic relations with Israel (almost all Arab states have been boycotting Israel for decades) while Israel agreed to continue suspending its annexation of the West Bank (a part of Palestine which it has illegally occupied since 1967).

This isn’t the first time Trump has been nominated, either. Back in 2018, he had not one but two nominations to his name, which later turned out to be forged and withdrawn by the prize committee.

As it stands, there are over 300 nominees for the prize next year, so Trump’s chances are slim, at least from a statistical perspective.

Whether or not the committee buys the argument that the man truly is a peace broker remains to be seen.

Remember, these are the same people who awarded Obama the prize for “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people”. The man went on to increase the number of US drone strikes in foreign countries, some of which devastated hospitals and weddings.

All of this simply proves that anything is possible.