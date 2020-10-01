Wednesday’s presidential debate was, uhh, really something. But if you thought the debate was a hot mess, you might want to sit down for a second because the memes that have followed are somehow even more fucked up.

I know what you’re thinking: how could something possibly more fucked than the debate itself? Well, imagine it were the debate but dubbed with that iconic Kim Kardashian speech.

You know the one.

“You know how I feel, why would you say that? Like you put me in such an uncomfortable situation.”

Lord, today we give thanks for TikTok’s green screen feature and the absurdity it bestoweth upon us pic.twitter.com/CZONKWMKs2 — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) October 1, 2020

For all of you lucky people who somehow didn’t have to endure the hot mess that was yesterday’s debate, this dub pretty much sums up exactly what it was like when President Donald Trump was asked to condemn white supremacists. A task that is apparently a lot harder for him than it would be for most of us.

TikTok’s green screen feature always delivers on its promise of bringing us absolutely batshit crazy content, but I truly never thought we’d get this close to seeing Kim Kardashian in a presidential debate (although, I do think she would do a better job than Trump at this point).

But hey, it’s 2020 and this is real life now.

I’m no political expert but I have a feeling the next couple of months in the lead up to the election are going to be filled with heaps more crazy political bullshit that will be memed out the wazoo. So, with that being said, stay tuned for the next presidential debate on October 15 to see more old men yelling at clouds (who are actually other old men).

Here’s hoping we can at least get a little bit more order at the next presidential debate, which is set to be moderated by C-SPAN’s Steve Scully, who will hopefully have the power to just mute their damn microphones.

It’s a long road ahead before the election, but hopefully we’ll at least get some funny memes to help numb the pain of the absolute mess we’re dealing with right now. Memes are therapy, right?