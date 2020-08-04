Remember when that Aussie journo from Axios brought Trump to his knees in one of the first truly hard-hitting interviews we’ve seen with the guy? Seems like it was only yesterday. Well so do we, and so does the internet, it seems, now that everyone’s gone to town making memes out of it.

Everything from the staging, to Aussie journo Jonathan Swan‘s bemused reactions, to Trump unraveling on camera is pure meme gold. As it turns out, the chaotic interview is the perfect metaphor for our equally chaotic year of 2020.

Thankfully, people were quick to capitalise on the potential of this new meme inspo.

strong new meme template pic.twitter.com/OiHGIAe9Uy — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) August 4, 2020

I feel that Jonathan Swan’s “what the fuck are you even TALKING about” face has meme potential pic.twitter.com/HiZpGP4cf7 — Abe “Abe Goldfarb” Goldfarb (@AbeGoldfarb) August 4, 2020

Perhaps the only way to comprehend how utterly deranged the most powerful man in the world is, is through laughter. Or at least, that’s the most fun way to do so.

Without further ado, here are the best memes and reacts to come out of that train wreck of an interview.

Jonathan when I explain why clothes have to go in a pile on the chair instead of in the closet pic.twitter.com/gmSZIjDwG8 — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) August 4, 2020

2020 in pictures pic.twitter.com/EvJJCoAFph — Tim Callanan (@MrTimCallanan) August 4, 2020

Parasite (2019), Directed by Bong Joon-ho pic.twitter.com/t0Wm1D8Knm — Carl Broughton II (@Carlislegendary) August 4, 2020

Me when they say the average is the middle pic.twitter.com/bGZk271iuO — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) August 4, 2020

Trump: "We are lower than the world." pic.twitter.com/ua6fwqsVJl — Daniel Etter (@DanielEtterFoto) August 4, 2020

Something so unsettling about seeing Donald Trump’s real skin color in the axios clip — Erin too ambitious Ryan (@morninggloria) August 4, 2020

Every Trump interview sounds like someone trying to argue a refund out of a vending machine — Mark Agee (@MarkAgee) August 4, 2020

Not important but why does he sit on every chair like it’s a toilet pic.twitter.com/CYwizMa0Yv — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) August 4, 2020

Obviously, watching the actual interview will elicit similar reactions to the memes themselves. You’re likely to laugh, cry and scream at your computer all within one single sentence.

If you still haven’t watched the full Axios interview, we highly recommend you do so. You can catch it here.

Just make sure to do some breathing exercises afterwards.