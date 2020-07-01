Thanks for signing up!

With the inner-Melbourne suburb of Brunswick West now subject to a full four weeks of lockdown as part of renewed Stage 3 coronavirus restrictions, residents in the neighbouring (and very trendy) Brunswick have reacted in probably the only right and just way possible: Taking the absolute piss out of their suburban neighbours through an avalanche of lockdown memes.

By virtue of its 3055 postcode, Brunswick West is being locked down as State Government officials move to impose new restrictions amid a burst of localised COVID-19 locations across Melbourne.

Brunswick, having a nice time with their A1 spinach and cheese triangles mere metres away in the 3056, has spent the better part of the past 12 or so hours broiling the living piss out of their suburban neighbours.

Thick and fast the Brunswick West gags have come in from neighbouring Brunswickians (author’s note: Brunswicians?? I don’t know, man) defending their native landmarks like Dejour Jeans, Barkly Square, A1 Bakery, the Cornish Arms, and more from any potential western interlopers.

(Additional author’s note: We know Sydney Road isn’t the Brunswick border, just go with it)

Staring across Moonee Ponds Creek into West Brunswick (2020) pic.twitter.com/2duCQn9CRE — David Donaldson (@davidadonaldson) June 30, 2020

me [brunswick, literally one postcode away from brunswick west] : pic.twitter.com/uHqPta877U — nozzy (@schnooozle) June 30, 2020

Me – in Brunswick – making sure people in Brunswick West stay inside. pic.twitter.com/GeEhuOUx5a — Nath Valvo (@nathvalvo) June 30, 2020

not accepting comments from non melburnians at this time pic.twitter.com/JuOOAGtmF5 — Naomi Higgins (@nomstrositi) June 30, 2020

if I see anyone from Brunswick West in Barkly Square I will fucking curb stomp you — abortney love (@hot_girl495) June 30, 2020

Feeling for those in Brunswick West whose penny farthing repair dude is in Brunswick East. — adam rozenbachs (@arozenbachs) June 30, 2020

we’re gonna build a wall and we’re gonna make brunswick west pay for it — coburg drip god (ape mode) (@ratfuck69) June 30, 2020

I'm so blessed that Sydney Rd has magical anti-covid powers to prevent me getting sick from gross Brunswick West people. — Damask (@MaskyMoo) June 30, 2020

when someone from brunswick west crosses the border into brunswick pic.twitter.com/wFfBSatKN0 — Benjamin ???? (@AttackOfTheClaw) June 30, 2020

And all this says nothing about the mysterious suburb of Brunswick South, which was also among yesterday’s lockdown announcements, apparently marking the first time anyone’s ever heard of the suburb’s existence.

Suburbs being locked down include

Brunswick West

Brunswick South

Brunswick South-West

Brunswick-on-Thames

Little Brunswick

Tribban (Triangle between Brunswick and Northcote)

Brunswick-sur-la-mer

New Brunswick (Canada)

Brunswickistan

Nomorefunswick — Paul Kidd #BLM (@paulkidd) June 30, 2020

The most common reaction/ burning question in response to these Victorian lockdowns seems to be 'What the fuck is Brunswick South'. Elaborate explainer piece and response from the premier needed. #COVID19Vic #COVID19Aus #COVID #COVID19au — Melissa Davey (@MelissaLDavey) July 1, 2020

???????? Brunswick ???????? South ???????? does ???????? not ???????? exist???????? — marie kelly (@itsmariekelly) July 1, 2020

I have lived in Melbourne my whole life so I say this with 100% clarity: several of those lockdown suburbs are completely made up. They don’t exist. — Hunter Smith (@MrHunterSmith) June 30, 2020

I didn't even know Brunswick South was a thing until today if I'm being honest — Madeline Hayman-Reber (@MadelineHayman) June 30, 2020

Is Brunswick South so hip the people who live there have managed to keep its entire existence a secret? — Jess Lilley ???? (@lilleyjuice) June 30, 2020

There seems to be some confusion where South Brunswick is – I have shown it on this map in blue. pic.twitter.com/G1D6uHrBJk — BT (@Br_Tr) June 30, 2020

me in regular Brunswick when i see people from South Brunswick pic.twitter.com/mxJyGyXdma — Martin Dunlop OAM (@MartinDunlop1) June 30, 2020

The question everyone in the inner-north is asking right now: "Hang on… there's a Brunswick South?!" #covid19Vic — Sophie Jennings (@sophjennings) June 30, 2020

this is one way to learn "brunswick south" exists — Brodie Lancaster (@brodielancaster) June 30, 2020

For what it’s worth, “Brunswick South” along with “Moonee Vale” and “Moreland West” are not actual suburbs themselves, rather the names of specific Post Offices that all sit within the boundaries of Brunswick West.

So, y’know, there’s that question answered at the very least.